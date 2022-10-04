Hermès Spring/Summer 23 collection is all about embracing the earthly tones!

Paris Fashion Week 2022 is here to refurbish your usual neutral tones and add a hint of exclusivity to your summer staples, courtesy of the Hermès Spring/Summer 23 collection.

In a world filled to the brim with elaborate fashion plays and bolder hues, the regal simplicity of Hermés is what offers us the right solace in the arms fashion. Having said that, Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski’s creative wit marked yet another episode of Hermés’ exclusive craft with a sleek and chic Hermès Spring/Summer 23 collection strutting down the runway, this Saturday, in Paris. Marking statements on the streets and weaving magic on the runway are two of the many characteristics of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week, and just when we thought we couldn’t be more intrigued, little did we know that a series of earthen hues surrounding a giant mound of desert sand was all set to come alive.

Giving your summer wardrobes a neutral palette to adorn- Hermès Spring/Summer 23

Sticking to the route of minimalism and utilitarianism was at the heart of the Hermès Spring/Summer 2023 women’s collection. ‘A rave in the desert’ transports us from dusk to dawn within seconds, courtesy of the classic Hermès palette, marking the mood for the collection. All the earthly tones sketched a luxurious yet low-key landscape for the brand’s Spring/Summer universe. Apart from the neutral tones speeding by with the passing hours, the models marching down the sandy carpet in statement-worthy platform sandals sure had the ability to give us a solid bait to diss all our high-heel endeavors.

From light sophisticated cuts perfect for our cocktail closets, athletic silk dresses reminding us of the sunsets to coordinated sets in rich tones of brown all of this rightly sets the mood for a typical Hermès summer! While the choice of fabrics, uneven seams, and rusty-coloured looks gave us a sartorial surprise, the accessorisation is what added a regal class to the deserted setup. The palladium-finish metal ornaments and styling of their signature Arçon bag alongside these ensembles is proof that the brand is all set to drop some exclusive yet inclusive styles to your summer staples.

Hero and Feature image courtesy: Hermès