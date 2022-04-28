Y2K to ’90s: Take notes from Bella Hadid on how to sport these trends

If you feel like you’ve walked into a time machine every time you scroll on Instagram, you’re not alone. Fashion has taken a nostalgic turn, with some of the most popular trends from past decades (such as Y2K) re-entering the mainstream and taking over our social media feeds. Take fashion icon Bella Hadid’s lead on how to effortlessly style old fashion trends into a new and edgier version.

5 trends Bella Hadid brought back

Zig-Zag Headbands

All of the best noughties-esque accessories are making a comeback, including whimsical butterfly clips, scrunchies, and chunky headbands. This time, Bella Hadid was spotted wearing a statement headband that many of us ditched in the early aughts. The supermodel wore a plastic stretch comb headband atop her dark mane, which adds a nostalgic touch to her dark pinstripe little skirt and vest ensemble. She styled the headband to give the trend a sleeker, more simple look. It was the perfect accessory to her sultry outfit.

Bobble Hair Ties

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

We remember bobble hair ties dominating the heads of our preschool classmates when we were kids. We haven’t seen one in anyone’s hair since then, but Bella Hadid decided to bring them back. In a 10-part Instagram slideshow, Hadid was seen wearing a hot pink iteration of the nostalgic hair accessory with four plastic balls while collecting Christmas presents for children in Manhattan and Brooklyn. She was also wearing a dark brown hair clip on a braid.

’90s Half-Up Hairstyle with Face-Framing Tendrils

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Hadid posted a series of photos on her Instagram grid sporting a pinstriped vest and pants, a white button-down shirt, a burgundy tie, and a pearl belt by Dilara Findikoglu. However, as stunning as her outfit is, her hair is a retro masterpiece.

The top layer is pulled back, tucked inward, and secured behind her head as if styled with one of the greatest creations of the ’90s, the Topsy Tail, while the lengthy bottom layers are left loose. What’s happening upfront, however, makes it very ’90s. Several loose chin-length strands frame Hadid’s face – the quintessential ’90s trend.

’90s Bratz Doll-Inspired Hairstyle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Priano (@daniellepriano)

Everyone in Hollywood is obsessed with this sleek style. It all started when Hadid arrived at the VMAs with her hair pulled back into a tight high ponytail evocative of a Bratz doll’s hairstyle: sleek and side-parted with a section of hair wrapped around the base for added oomph and the ends curled under. Hairstylist Danielle Priano was the brains behind the look.

Low-Rise Jeans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA HADID STYLE (@bellahadistyle)

The era of Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and the Destiny’s Child trio nailing the hipster jean aesthetic is not as long-lost as we once thought, with dangerously low-slung situations making a comeback. The supermodel stepped out with her perfectly tanned look. Bella went full boyfriend-chic in a cropped shirt and a pair of low-rise baggy, hip-hugging jeans.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/daniellepriano