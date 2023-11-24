Payal Jain on completing 30 glorious years in the fashion industry

Renowned Indian designer Payal Jain completes 30 years of celebrating her artistic instincts through the language of couture.

Couture and art seldom walk hand in hand! Art when blended with fashion results in a visual feast worth setting our eyes on, and celebrated designer Payal Jain seems like the authority on that subject. Completing three decades in the industry, more so than any model, art has always been Payal Jain’s muse, and even this time she marked the 30-year milestone with her retrospective show, ‘Soul of a Woman’ in New Delhi. It was an evening with Payal Jain’s artistic charm displayed in bohemian tunnels. Her knack for all things unique and unusual was quite evident through the showcase. Since couture is not just about mere silhouettes for Payal, it is more to do with the wearer’s personality and that sense of self-expression is what ‘Soul of a Woman’ was all about. Talking about celebrating 30 years in the industry and the evolution of fashion we have Payal Jain throwing some light on the above.

In conversation with renowned couturier, Payal Jain

Since you’ve completed three decades in the industry, how do you think fashion has evolved over the years? And what is Payal Jain’s notion of fashion today?

When I began my label, Fashion in India was still in a nascent stage and here I was, wanting to dress women in Western clothes, which I soon discovered had no market. Even the most stylish women heading corporates, driving hospitality and even those in society preferred Sarees and the traditional Indian way of dressing for work, as well as for socialising. Here I was armed with a degree in Fashion, wanting to create Haute Couture, but in a landscape where no one really had the need for a designer’s expertise or skill! It was a slow and tedious start, going from one day to the other with faith, believing that people would eventually begin to see how I could create something unique and special for them.

Fashion has evolved beyond anyone’s imagination, and it has been a privilege for me to have been a part of this revolution! Today, thanks to the Internet, media, social media, general awareness and globalisation, the world has become interconnected and the evolution of Indian women’s fashion aesthetics has been mind-boggling and completely unimaginable. Today, most women dress in Western clothing, be it jeans, skirts, dresses or business suits, even in small cities and towns, not just the metropolitan cities. It is a rare luxury now to see women in Sarees in the corporate work environment or social gatherings.

In addition to my personal involvement, I have been on the Board of Fashion Design Council of India for many years now and have seen India Fashion Week go from 20 to 250 designer members, growing in strength with each passing year. India Fashion Week figures on every International Store buyer’s calendar now, and gone are the days when we reached out to buyers, instead, they came to us, saw our beautiful Textiles and crafts and fell in love with India. Fashion to me is a way of life, starting from what you wear to how you live, where you travel, the food you eat, the films you watch, the books you read and the stories you tell! It is a complete synthesis of all that we are and what makes us have our special, unique language of expression, which can never be replicated by another.

How does ‘Soul of a Woman’ your latest exhibition convey your design ethos? What was the vision behind the same?

Today, as I begin my 30th year in the world of Fashion, I am more aware than ever of how much of my work has been influenced by Art and Artists, from Renaissance to Cubist, impressionist to contemporary, exploring dance to studying cultures and world architecture. To me, fashion has always been a form of art, and textiles are my first love, but for this milestone, I felt a strong desire to express myself in mediums outside of my comfort zone. The joy of experimenting with wood, metal, paper, bamboo and shola wood, and amalgamating these with daily fashion components like bobbins, buttons, beads, thimbles and yarn culminated in 30 off-beat sculptural forms, beyond stereotypical boundaries. In the 3 decades, I would have shown more than 100 collections, but these 30 have been special to me from the perspective of art, hence I wanted to interpret them in a whole new way, marrying the fashion aesthetic with the idea that inspired them in the first place.

What inspires you to create a dialogue between art and fashion?

This retrospective show is an interpretation of my design philosophy in artistic terms, as I visualise it through the lens of fashion. I see myself as an artist, who has the ability to bring out the uniqueness of each distinctive personality through his or her personal sartorial language. Today, as I begin my 30th year in the glittering world of Fashion, I can only look back and see how much of my work has been influenced and inspired by Art and Artists, from Renaissance art to cubism, neoclassical, contemporary art, exploring dance forms to studying world history and architecture.

As a designer, when I create couture, it’s about perceiving and understanding the person who will adorn it, to get into their heart, mind and soul, and understanding who they really are, and what is special and unique about them. The past 30 years of knowing, watching, understanding and appreciating each of the special people I have had the privilege of dressing brings me a deep sense of joy and fulfilment. This creative expression through the lens of fashion is what drove me to express this real connection that we have through the medium of Art. I have always believed that Fashion and Art are deeply entwined and I think of myself as an artist, not simply someone who makes clothing, but someone who brings out the uniqueness of an individual through their own personal language of fashion, textile and art.

As we saw most of the pieces were all drenched in a white colour palette, so is there some significance behind choosing that colour?

White has been one of my favourite mediums through the years, not only because it is an extremely strong canvas to work with, but also because it allows complete transparency to the viewer, hiding no flaws or imperfections. It is also a colour I identify deeply with, growing up on Tagore’s poetry, from the Crescent Moon to Gitanjali…. my father reading short poems and stories, taking me into the world of ‘Gurudev’, and always creating him as a vision in white.

Lastly, tell us what role poetry plays in Payal Jain’s designs.

I had a childhood immersed in poetry, painting, music and dance, with parents who were passionate about the arts! My dad, a Doctorate in Mechanical Engineering and consultant by profession continued to nurture his deep love for Rabindranath Tagore’s poetry, all forms of art and classical music, and played the flute in my early childhood years. Every evening I would sit with my father and listen to short poems from the Gitanjali, The Gardner, Herald of Spring and many other compilations, stringing the magical versus into lyrical renditions, vividly expressing every emotion, leaving a deep impression in my subconscious. These would embed into my dreams and later became the voice of my soul. Even today, I hold those moments closest to my heart, and the joy in my creative expression stems from immersing, enjoying and falling in love with poetry, as much as art.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Payal Jain.