Perfecting the pleats with celebrity drape artist Dolly Jain

Dolly Jain’s journey is nothing short of remarkable. After all, who could have imagined a career as Bollywood’s most covetable sari draper? We talk to Dolly Jain about her path to becoming a celebrity drape artist, how to get the perfect pleats and the handloom must-haves.

India’s repository of sari drapes only closely rivals the handloom weaves that exist across the length and breadth of the country. Yet tying a simple nine-yard is a feat that many of us struggle with which is why many brides and stars are roping in Dolly Jain to help them perfect their pleats for special occasions. She started her journey by helping some of the biggest names in Bollywood carry a crisp fit for shoots and appearances and gradually became the must-have name in the industry for bespoke bridal looks. She’s done Natasha Poonawalla’s MET Gala Sabyasachi/Schiaparelli look, draped Gigi Hadid in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari for the NMACC launch and helped Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif with their wedding looks to name a few. She’s a connoisseur with a large collection of Indian designer weaves as well as handloom saris and is equally vocal about the importance of preserving the sari making her the perfect candidate to chat about the art of sari tying in India.

Celebrity drape artist Dolly Jain shares her journey:

Growing up did you ever imagine a career in sari draping?

Not at all. I never thought that sari draping could even be a career. Growing up, I only saw my mum wearing a sari. Since I was born and brought up in Bangalore, my surroundings have had everybody wearing sarees or pavada, the lehenga, the kind of outfit that the South Indians wear. I’ve always grown up in shorts and T-shirts, so for me, wearing a saree was never a thing and pursuing it as a career was something that I never even thought of doing.

What is your earliest/most significant memory of sari draping?

My earliest memory was dressing up my doll in a sari. I don’t know for what reason, but my doll never wore anything other than a sari. I think that was a sign from God and it’s such a beautiful memory. I still remember my mum had gone to a party and she came back and opened her sari to air down. She kept it on the bed, and I didn’t find any other fabric, so I cut the palla of the sari & draped it on my doll. My mum hadn’t realised what I had done until one day when she had to wear the same saree again. She felt that the palla was uneven and short. That’s when she realised that the fabric that was cut was actually on my doll. She scolded me a lot back then but today, when we recall this moment, Mum said “See, God had actually started giving you signs back then.” So yes, we should know what signs he’s giving us, we just need to be aware of it.

Take us through your journey of becoming a sari draper. What have been the highlights?

I got married into a family where I could only wear a saree. It’s been 28 years now and for the initial five years, I literally only wore a sari. I used to cover my head too. I thought, “Oh god, the sari is such a tedious thing.” I literally hated wearing saris because every single morning I used to wake up at 4:30 am to just drape it properly. It took me 45 minutes to an hour to drape it. Nobody helped me out then – neither my mother-in-law nor my sister-in-law nor my husband. But I’m so thankful to them because that’s how I became an expert today. Another wonderful thing that happened was that I wore a sari in a particular style to a party and a week later, I went to another party, with the same saree but styled it in a different way as that was the theme of the event. At first, nobody noticed, but the second time when I wore it in a different way, everybody was like, “Oh my God, the saree is so beautiful! Where did you get it from? Who is the designer? It looks so different and unique.” So that is what came to my mind the sari was the same, but what actually changed was the drape. The moment you drape it in a different style, you get all the attention that is required. It’s not about which sari you drape but about how you wear it and style it. It’s these memories that I have from my early days as a saree draper.

As a sari draper, what is your opinion on traditional nine-yard ones vs. fusion drapes?

As long as the saree is not stitched, I like both styles, whether it’s 9 yards or 6 yards. I just don’t appreciate it when they stitch, cut, and give a form to a saree. A saree is a beautiful six and nine yards of fabric which is like a free bird whose wings cannot be cut or stitched. For me, I just connect with a saree as soon as I hold it in my hands. I feel that sarees should be left the way they are and be given the freedom to be draped around the body in any shape or form rather than doing any fusion drapes by stitching or cutting it.

How did you come across the idea of stitching saris/dupattas instead of using safety pins?

I hated the dent that the safety pins give when the saree is pinned up, it’s not a nice finish. I’m a very thorough person. I like it when the whole look comes together beautifully- the finishing touches in the end are the most important thing for me. Instead of using safety pins, I like doing it seamlessly by stitching, it looks much neater.

What is your favourite Indian handloom sari weave to pleat/wear?

This is a very difficult question to answer! It’s like asking a mother with five kids, which one is her favourite child. If a mother can answer this, then I will be able to answer this question.

As a sari connoisseur, what do you feel is required to ensure the perpetuity of the drape?

As a sari connoisseur and drape artist, the only thing that I would suggest, and recommend to everybody, is practice, practice practice. Do a little each day and you will get better at it. For me, it’s been 15 years of doing this that I absolutely love; but it came with a lot of practice. Just like a singer does riyaz every morning, I did the same every day for years. I literally picked up a sari and I draped it every single day in different ways. Even today, I get the same goosebumps as I did back then. Even today I wish to create more styles that are unique. Even today I have some problems that I feel I need to find a solution to. I get so many questions from women all over the world and I would like to answer every single one of them before I retire. So, it’s just about practising and getting better each day. It’s about falling in love with the six yards of elegance and just practising to be perfect.

Any recommendations for homegrown sari brands or designers?

There are so many homegrown brands out there, many designers are coming up with new fabrics every single day. They sit with weavers and discuss their ideas. Thanks to NMACC, where I had the privilege of showcasing my work, Indian designers have been provided with a significant platform. While I can’t single out favourites, I have a particular appreciation for designers like Abu Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra, especially because of my recent collaborations with them.

All pictures: Courtesy Dolly Jain.