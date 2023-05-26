Photos: Korean celebrities stun on Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet

It’s raining stars at Cannes Film Festival 2023 and celebrities from across the globe are turning up in their fashionable best. Adding to the glitz and glamour are the K-pop idols and K-drama actors who are upping the sartorial ante at the 2023 Cannes red carpet. From BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie making a splash with their outfits to Song Joong-ki working the charm in his black suit, Korean stars are going all out.

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Korean stars dazzle on the red carpet

BLACKPINK’s Rose is the first K-pop star to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Dressed in an elegant black slip-on dress, Rose made an appearance on 18 May. Another K-pop star to grace the red carpet is Jennie. She made her acting debut with the HBO series, The Idol, and looked elegant in a princess-inspired white gown that stole the show.

Lalisa too attended the Celine event at Cannes in a glittering two-piece suit, paired with a black lace shirt. Other than BLACKPINK, BTS’ V and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin also walked the Cannes red carpet.

Another K-pop girl group, aespa, attended the event as brand ambassadors for luxury jewellery brand Chopard. The four-member girl group wore floor-length gowns and looked quite chic.

K-drama actor Song Joong-ki, who was recently announced as the ambassador of luxury giant Louis Vuitton, was also in attendance. The Descendants of the Sun star has lately been in the news because of his marriage to former British actress Katie Louise Saunders. His film Cobweb was screened at the event that he attended with fellow cast members.