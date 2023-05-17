Nike to Balenciaga: Take your Pick from these comfiest sneakers for kids

One of the greatest joys of parenthood is watching your kids run around, especially if they’ve just learned how to walk or are at an age where they’re always on the move. When it comes to building their shoe wardrobe, comfort and then style are two of the major parameters to consider. However, be it for your two-year-old or 12-year-old, shopping for a child can be time-consuming. So, to make things easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best sneakers for kids from top brands.

But, before we get to the options, take a look at the various kinds of kid’s sneakers available in the market and decide what is your requirement.

Types of sneakers for kids

The market offers various options for kids, depending on their intended use. The build, material and design vary according to the wearer and the activities in which they are involved while wearing it. Here are the styles to choose from:

Walking sneakers

These are lightweight, sturdy and cushioned, making them ideal for short walks or wandering around the house. Perfect for toddlers.

Court sneakers

These provide lateral stability, are low to the ground, have minimal cushioning, and are often referred to as tennis shoes.

Basketball sneakers

As the sport requires running and jumping, these shoes are the perfect choice for your young basketballers or those interested in similar sports. These have a comfortable, engineered sole, innovative foam technology and bouncy forefoot.

Low-top sneakers

These are lightweight and allow children to walk out and about without feeling weighed down. Because this design does not cover the ankles, the foot muscles can move freely.

How to choose the best sneakers for kids?

When picking a pair of sneakers for your little ones, comfort comes first and foremost. You can ensure this by choosing the best-quality material based on the foot support technology used to design the shoe. The make and durability are the next factors, as the shoes must be tough enough to withstand a child’s energetic habits. Because children require assistance in putting on their shoes, you can choose pairs with easy-to-fasten Velcro straps or slide-on shoes.

Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!

Here are some of the best sneakers for kids to add to your must-buy list