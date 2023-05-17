Nike to Balenciaga: Take your Pick from these comfiest sneakers for kids

One of the greatest joys of parenthood is watching your kids run around, especially if they’ve just learned how to walk or are at an age where they’re always on the move. When it comes to building their shoe wardrobe, comfort and then style are two of the major parameters to consider. However, be it for your two-year-old or 12-year-old, shopping for a child can be time-consuming. So, to make things easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best sneakers for kids from top brands.
But, before we get to the options, take a look at the various kinds of kid’s sneakers available in the market and decide what is your requirement.
Types of sneakers for kids
The market offers various options for kids, depending on their intended use. The build, material and design vary according to the wearer and the activities in which they are involved while wearing it. Here are the styles to choose from:
Walking sneakers
These are lightweight, sturdy and cushioned, making them ideal for short walks or wandering around the house. Perfect for toddlers.
Court sneakers
These provide lateral stability, are low to the ground, have minimal cushioning, and are often referred to as tennis shoes.
Basketball sneakers
As the sport requires running and jumping, these shoes are the perfect choice for your young basketballers or those interested in similar sports. These have a comfortable, engineered sole, innovative foam technology and bouncy forefoot.
Low-top sneakers
These are lightweight and allow children to walk out and about without feeling weighed down. Because this design does not cover the ankles, the foot muscles can move freely.
How to choose the best sneakers for kids?
When picking a pair of sneakers for your little ones, comfort comes first and foremost. You can ensure this by choosing the best-quality material based on the foot support technology used to design the shoe. The make and durability are the next factors, as the shoes must be tough enough to withstand a child’s energetic habits. Because children require assistance in putting on their shoes, you can choose pairs with easy-to-fasten Velcro straps or slide-on shoes.
Guide to buying the right sneakers as per your style!
Here are some of the best sneakers for kids to add to your must-buy list
This reimagined version of the AJ1, Michael Jordan’s first signature pair of Nike shoes, is truly a style statement. The pair is available in vibrant colours like blue, pink and a combination of red and black. The shoes are designed with the Air-Sole unit in the heel and come with a padded ankle collar. This provides soft cushioning and comfort at each step. These Nike sneakers for kids are perfect if you want a sporty look.
The French luxury fashion house, Balenciaga, brings this exquisite pair of Speed sneakers, which are specially designed for kids. These will stand out as an exclusive pair in your little one’s shoe wardrobe. The pair defines luxury with its premium craftsmanship of stretch fabric, which is lightweight and super comfy to slide into. The khaki sneakers feature a chunky rubber grip for maximum support.
Gucci needs no introduction. These high-end low-top sneakers from the Italian luxury fashion house are a mix of fine craftsmanship and the excellence of the brand’s signature genuine leather. Best for children between ages one and four, the shoes have a breathable upper and leather lining and are secured with lace-up fastening. This pair has a premium appearance thanks to the brand logo on the canvas panels and the shoe’s rear.
The Puma Evolve court sneakers are just the pair to pump up your kids’ energy and style. Suitable for children aged between four and eight years, these low-boot sneakers come with a synthetic upper, foam strip and perforation on the toe for breathability. They feature debossed details and a wavy design. Children can easily fasten the shoes, as they come with a hook-and-loop closure. The elevated midsole makes them comfortable to walk in and the rubber outsole provides proper grip. These stylish pairs of white sneakers for kids are sure to match most of their outfits.
One of the most favourite sports brands, your little one’s sneaker collection would be incomplete with these Adidas shoes from the Stan Smith collection. Featuring the brands signature logo, this classic three-striped pair is made with a solid synthetic upper and a rubber outsole. The colourful applique and embroidered details match your kid’s vibrant outfits. The perforated design makes these lace-up sneaker shoes for kids a comfy, breathable choice.
Your little princess may surely adore these glittering sneakers in purple with a charming unicorn motif. These have a synthetic material and a cushioned footbed for smooth walking. When your baby girl steps into these trainers, the LED function illuminates them. The textured and patterned outsole provides maximum grip and stability for your child. Consider these sneakers for girls aged three and a half to seven years.
Think of these basketball sneakers if your child is into sports and athletics. Part of the Team Hustle D collection, this pair with the classic Nike logo comes with plush foam for the best of comfort and cushioning. They are made with real and synthetic leather, which makes them durable and perfect to jump, run and play around in. Featuring a full-length rubber outsole, the sneakers provide ultimate support and traction. The elastic laces and hook-and-loop strap help kids fasten the shoes easily and provide a secure grip. These sneakers for kids are suitable for both boys and girls between the ages four and six and a half years.
If you’re looking to liven up your kids’ ensembles, go with these floral sneakers from the Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger. Stitched with a striking stripe design, this pair is made with a synthetic upper and a rubber sole for a strong grip. The sneakers feature heel-cross reinforcement, which provides stability. These are suitable for ten-month-old babies to four-year-old kids.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Kids grow at a rapid pace and so do their feet. It's ideal to leave a little extra room when choosing the size of shoes to allow their feet to have space so as to wiggle. However, do not go for sneakers that are too big.
Answer: Measure your child's feet using a fabric measuring tape from the point of their longest toe to the end of their heel. Take note of the length and refer to the size chart provided by each shoe brand to find the best size of sneakers for your child.
Answer: The rate at which your child's feet grow is determined by his or her age. Shoes should be changed every two to three months for babies aged 12 to 30 months. As foot growth slows throughout the years, it's best to change shoe sizes only every four months in children under the age of four, and every six months in children aged four to six.
Answer: Some of the features to consider before buying a pair of kid's sneakers are midfoot support, cushioning, upper support, heel cup stability and material.
Answer: Balenciaga and Gucci are some of the most expensive brands of sneakers for kids.
Answer: It's best to leave a little extra room in shoes for the young feet to have space to grow. Although, do not go for very big sizes as they can compromise on stability.