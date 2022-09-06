Pokémon and Balmain team up to launch a brand new collection

Gaming enthusiasts all over the world are sure to be thrilled as their favourite Pokémon, has collaborated with avant-garde fashion house, Balmain, to launch a new Pokémon x Balmain Trainer Fashion Set collection, available at the Parisien fashion house’s flagship stores as well as online. The Japanese gaming company has piqued the interest of the sartorial world by announcing its first-ever venture in luxury fashion.

Olivier Rousteing of Balmain has brilliantly combined the brand’s signature Labyrinth pattern with the distinctive bold and bright style of Pokémon. Iconic characters such as Pikachu have been reimagined in an original Balmain style, keeping their authentic aesthetic of pop colours and energy intact.

According to the release, Rousteing said, “Pokémon’s bright pop aesthetic and captivating creatures had always appealed to me.”

He further added, “Today, they make me think of an earlier, simpler time when we all shared a rosy vision of all the positive changes that we were certain that digital innovations would make possible. And that’s a key reason why I’m so happy to partner with Pokémon on this collection — because, right now, we could all use a reminder of those past moments of hope and optimism.”

More about Balmain X Pokémon designer collection

Balmain has launched its signature slouched hoodies, sneakers, outerwear, short-sleeved shirts, flared track pants, tank tops and leather bags as a part of this iconic collection but one piece that stands out from the rest is the B-Bold sneakers.

These have been made using vibrant colours of the Poké ball including yellow, black, red and cream.

Additionally, the fashion house has partnered with SharpEnd to enable 15 NFC badges available only at select Balmain stores including the ones in the USA, Europe, and Asia as well as at Balmain’s retail partner in Chicago from 5 September. Customers can get an exclusive opportunity to own these badges, and lay their hands on the coveted VIP tickets to the Balmain Festival during Paris Fashion Week as well as private access to the Balmain Fashion set in Pokémon UNITE.

The Pokémon x Balmain Trainer Fashion Set is available on the official Balmain website. One can log on to the Pokémon UNITE app to digitally access the whole collection.

(Main and Featured image credit: Courtesy Balmain)