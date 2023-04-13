Pooja Hegde gives us an inside access to her go-to style for summers

Summers are here and it’s time to add those breezy and flowy fits to your wardrobes, and Forever New is here to help you get the perfect wardrobe. Muse Pooja Hegde spills the secrets of her go-to style mantra in an exclusive chat with us.

While the summer sun is out all bright and beaming, it’s time for our wardrobes to have a breezy and floral makeover, and follow the summer mood board the right way. Speaking of florals, if ladies are stuck up on what brand to shop for this summer season, then Forever New’s latest campaign expertly curated by the beautiful Pooja Hegde is here to solve all your wardrobe dilemmas. Pooja’s effortless style, fashion-forward sensibility, and free-spirited demeanor make her an ideal fit for Forever New‘s newest collection. Having said that, Pooja Hegde quite perfectly matches the chic vibe of the brand and exudes energy as fresh as the brand’s latest collection. Further to delve deeper into her association with the brand, the diva caught up with us in an exclusive conversation about her signature style, her favourite picks from the brand, and more.

Pooja Hegde spills the beans on her summer style:

Since you are now the brand ambassador for Forever New India, tell us how do you resonate with the brand.

The brand, Forever New is one of my personal favorites. I strongly relate to the brand and its philosophy, and the new summer collection is an ode to women who like to enjoy the seasons with conforming ensembles. As such, I believe my attitude and style sync well with the brand’s own.

What is Pooja Hegde’s personal style like and how does Forever New fit into that?

My style is something that is comfortable and chic at the same time. I feel clothes by Forever New perfectly sync with my style as they have always been elegant, feminine, and classy. I have always been a huge admirer of the designs and aesthetics of the brand. Ever since my journey with fashion began, I’ve always cherished outfits from Forever New.

What are some of your wardrobe staples?

You will find my wardrobe full of prints. I feel prints are synonymous with statement-making and a key ingredient for most outfits.

What are a few of your favorite picks from the latest collection?

Forever New’s latest collection is what a dream spring-summer wardrobe should look like. It’s very hard to pick a favorite as the brand truly exudes my style. I love their printed mini dresses and vintage florals, and my current favorite is the dark floral mini dress that I recently wore for a shoot.

One fashion trend that you’re currently in love with, right now?

If I have to choose one trend that manages to win my vote of approval, it’s got to be printed apparel for me.

Lastly, tell us five icons, dead or alive, whose style inspires you the most.

1. Zendaya

2. Princess Diana

3. Gigi Hadid

4. Maharani Gayatri Devi

5. Hailey Bieber

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Forever New