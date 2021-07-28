It’s been almost two decades since Avril Lavigne released her pop-punk anthem, Sk8er Boi, into the world, and nothing much has changed.
The singer is still hanging out with the skater boy, as her first-ever TikTok starring skateboarding legend Tony Hawk showed us. She was also recently featured in Willow Smith’s new pop-punk album, produced by Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker.
Yes, Barker is more than just the guy who got Kourtney Kardashian to start wearing vintage band T-shirts. He’s also behind the resurgence of the pop-punk genre that’s now helmed by the likes of Yungblud, TikTok’s Lil Huddy, and most notably, rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly.
Naturally, the revival of pop-punk goes beyond music — we’re seeing it in fashion, too. It was inevitable, given the relentless return of Y2K fashion trends from low-rise jeans to whale tails. Now, the other side of the decade’s fashion is making waves as well, which reminds us of how the Good Charlotte twins famously went out with the Juicy Couture-clad princesses Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.
According to Lyst, searches for stripe ties and Vans have gone up ever since Lavigne made her TikTok debut. And the platform also notes the growing influence of Olivia Rodrigo, who was been introducing her Gen Z fans to pop-punk fashion through her spunky music videos and Instagram outfit snaps, tartan mini skirts and all.
We know it’s all the small things that matter when channelling the edgy look, which is why we’ve put together a guide to help you nail the trend. Check out our must-haves items below.
Header photo credit: Olivia Rodrigo / Youtube
The pop-punk scene was fuelled by teen angst, which emerging pop star Olivia Rodrigo communicates today through a stuck-out tongue. But if you don’t pull off the face as well as she does, or you don’t have your favourite Fall Out Boy lyrics tattooed on your arm, your next best option is sporting a graphic T-shirt. Tailored to perfection, this sleeveless t-shirt from Diesel (Rs 5,999) is an irresistible choice with its graphic pattern.
Vivienne Westwood, the godmother of punk, needs no introduction. Neither does the London designer’s pearl and orb choker (Rs 22,000 approx.) that has come to be known as “the TikTok necklace”, thanks to its booming popularity. The pop-punk scene didn’t wear pearls, but they would have worn this choker if they knew Westwood shared their anti-establishment values.
Unlike in the 2000s, today’s tartan comes with a sustainable bent, as Willow Smith demonstrated in her music video for Transparent Soul. She wore a skirt from emerging London fashion label Chopova Lowena, which is best known for their handcrafted patchwork skirts made using remnant fabrics and deadstock textiles. This style called Neel Sleti Bhanu pleated skirt from Aseem Kapoor (Rs 16,000) is the adult version of the pop-punk version.
Back in the day, an array of musicians from Avril Lavigne to Billie Joe Armstrong would have a studded belt slung around their hips as a nod to their punk predecessors. Today, it’s a flashy accessory that will add that bit of edge to your jeans (pop punkers fetishised the hell out of skinny jeans, but find out what cut fits you best here).
Embrace the baggy camo trousers but with a modern twist, as seen on this jogger pants from Kapda by Urvashi Kaur. It’ll look great with a vintage band tee, while nodding to that other, more flirty side of 2000s fashion with its low rise and revealing cut-outs.
Pop-punk fashion is intrinsically tied to skater style, and nothing screams Sk8er Boi like a pair of Vans. With the resurgence of 2000s fashion trends, it’s not surprising that searches for the brand’s Anaheim Factory sneakers (Rs 3,879), like this one, saw a spike this year. What we like about this pair is that it bears Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern, but in a subtle way that’s not going to make you cringe years later.