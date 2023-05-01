A recap of Prabal Gurung’s crowning achievements ahead of Alia Bhatt’s MET Gala look

Met Gala is known for striking sartorial scenes and iconic debuts, and this time we have Alia Bhatt joining the Met Gala clan. Bhatt will be seen exuding a bold allure in Prabal Gurung attire, so right before we obsess over the designer’s latest creation let us look back at some of his crowning achievements from his iconic timeline.

After a series of successful fashion weeks, it’s officially time for the biggest fashion fiesta to kickstart the month of May on a fashionable note, aka the Met Gala 2023. Met Gala is possibly the best way to kill our Monday blues, courtesy of the Hollywood (and some Bollywood) glitterati embracing the red carpet. Gawking over gowns and stalking stars sure are two aspects that we love about the Met Gala, but witnessing the most awaited debuts is what tops the list, right? Speaking of which, there is yet another B-town star all set to mark her debut this year, aka Alia Bhatt. Breaking the box office is one of Alia’s strongest pursuits, but oozing glam on the red carpet sure is a strong second. Having said that, since Alia Bhatt is known for settling for nothing but the best, likewise she is all geared up to walk the Met Gala red carpet in a Prabal Gurung attire. Gurung is known for his terrific sartorial sense, and Alia Bhatt is all set to make us fall in love with the designer’s creative wit all over again.

Inclusivity, justice, and style are a few of the many things synonymous with Prabal Gurung, a celebrated name in the field of fashion. This Nepalese-American designer kickstarted his journey in 2009 at the Flag Art Foundation in Chelsea as a newbie. And the next thing we know, he is accepting the ‘best designer’ awards everywhere, followed by a trail of his crowning achievements. From marking his advent in the industry with cocktail frocks to celebrities choosing his creations for their red-carpet debuts, Prabal Gurung sure is a name to reckon with. Keeping the essence of his roots intact, Prabal makes sure to celebrate his identity and advocate the issues that he cares about through his designs.

From belonging to a small town in Nepal to making it big as an American designer, Prabal Gurung has come a long way in the sphere of fashion. Speaking of coming a long way, right before we obsess about his latest creation for Alia Bhatt, let us take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about some of his iconic moments.

A walk down Prabal Gurung’s iconic timeline

Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung at the Star Trek premiere in Berlin, 2009

While one speaks of some of the greatest attires in the history of fashion, Prabal Gurung is a common name to pop up. As we relive some of his greatest moments, Zoe Saldana’s appearance at the ‘Star Trek’ premiere in Germany in 2009 had to top the list. Zoe wore a red one-shoulder dress from Gurung’s first-ever collection at the premiere, hence bagging the first spot in his list of specials.

First Lady Michelle Obama in Prabal Gurung at the White House Correspondents dinner in 2010

Speaking of red dresses, this one holds a special place in Prabal’s timeline as this one dress quite literally changed the course of his career. Donned by First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House Correspondents dinner in 2010, the striking red dress became a crowning achievement not just for him, but his hometown too, and ever since that moment he has never looked back.

Kate Middleton in Prabal Gurung at a State dinner in Singapore 2012

We know just by the name of it that this one sure is a regal one in Prabal’s list of iconic moments. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales-Duchess of Cambridge wore a vibrant wool silk dress from Prabal Gurung’s Spring/Summer collection in 2012 at a State dinner in Singapore. She looked absolutely ethereal in that exquisite dress marking yet another episode of Prabal Gurung and his crowing achievements.

Deepika Padukone in Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2018

Next up in line is the queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone exuding a bold allure in a Prabal Gurung red gown at the Met Gala in 2018. Seems like red always hold a special place in Prabal’s timeline. Deepika donned a ravishing red gown with a high slit and a terrific trail that followed her around.

Kamala Harris in Prabal Gurung at the presidential inaugural prayer service

Taking the streak of some noteworthy names ahead here is another one-Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States is known for appreciating independent American designers, and the time when she chose a sleek wine-colored wool crepe dress at the presidential inaugural prayer service from Prabal Gurung is enough proof of the same. She completed the look with a matching overcoat and gave Prabal yet another moment to rejoice when he looks back at his prolific timeline.

Prabal Gurung’s New York Fashion Week showcase in 2023

Speaking moments, Prabal Gurung has been wooing us through his designs for over a decade now, and his designs strutting down the ramp are always a vision to behold. Likewise, another iconic moment of his career would be his latest showcase at the New York Fashion Week where the designer paid homage to his roots. Apart from the prolific designs and the concept of ‘anichya’ one striking feature of all the models was the sindoor appearing as bright as our culture.

Hero Image: Courtesy Troublewithprabal/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Aliaabhatt/IG