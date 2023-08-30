From Prada to Chanel: Inside Suhana Khan’s luxurious handbag collection

In the world of fashion and glamour, celebrity style often sets trends and influences millions of followers. One name that has been making waves in this realm is Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. Suhana has captured attention with her impeccable sense of style, particularly her mesmerising handbag collection. From classic elegance to modern sophistication, Suhana Khan’s handbag collection offers a captivating blend of luxury and style that has fashion enthusiasts and admirers alike swooning.

A glimpse into Suhana Khan’s handbag collection

Louis Vuitton

Behold the captivating possession of Suhana Khan: the exquisite Nano Speedy handbag. Transformed with Monogram canvas, the Nano Speedy encapsulates the essence of Louis Vuitton‘s iconic Speedy bag, offering a perfectly miniature rendition tailored for essential companionship. Meticulously crafted, it harmoniously combines aged natural cowhide leather and resplendent gold-tone hardware. Embracing practicality, this stunning design features dual handles and an adaptable, detachable shoulder strap, allowing for versatile carrying choices.

Chanel

Embracing the preferences of Gen Z, backpacks have become a cherished staple, especially as the perfect companions for an effortless airport ensemble. Embodying this trend-setting spirit, Suhana Khan effortlessly flaunted an iconic statement – a Chanel tweed backpack – adding an air of sophistication to her travel attire.

Prada

Suhana Khan donning Prada’s Aqua Brushed Mini Leather Bag, a true testament to the merging of luxury and contemporary aesthetics. Crafted meticulously from premium leather, the bag’s aqua hue captures attention and elevates any outfit. Its compact size doesn’t compromise on functionality, featuring a thoughtfully designed interior to accommodate essentials. The sleek silver-tone hardware and the iconic Prada logo add a touch of glamour, making it a versatile accessory for both casual outings and more formal affairs.

Sabyasachi

Suhana Khan emerges as a fashion maven once again, gracing the scene in a captivating Sabyasachi creation. She was spotted donning a Royal Bengal Minaudiere Clutch, a resplendent mustard-tan treasure adorned with a carved gold-tone insignia of the signature Royal Bengal Tiger—a true embodiment of regality. Its oval shape exudes sophistication, and the harmonious union of colours showcases Suhana’s innate elegance. Paired flawlessly with a matching golden-mustard saree, the ensemble creates a seamless symphony of hues, underlining her innate ability to blend tradition with modern allure.

