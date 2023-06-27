Own a piece of Princess Diana’s wardrobe as her iconic ‘Black Sheep’ jumper goes to auction

From the Greek tragedy of her life and sudden passing at just 36 years old, in addition to the unrivaled upheaval of Royal conduct and fashion that she singlehandedly spearheaded, the mystique surrounding Princess Diana has endured throughout the annals of history well into present day.

It isn’t difficult to imagine why either, given the fixation that remains ever-present surrounding her lore, as Simon Port Jacquemus’ latest sartorial production at Versailles goes on to prove. And if you’re keen on owning a piece of historical artifact from the late Spencer’s wardrobe, keep your eyes peeled at the next Sotheby’s auction.

Original ‘Black Sheep’ jumper worn by Princess Diana to go to auction

In a recent announcement from the notable auction house, it has been announced that Princess Diana’s famously campy ‘Black Sheep’ jumper will be going under the hammer come this August.

The garment, which was designed and manufactured by British label Warm & Wonderful, attracted much public speculation as to the true feelings of the illustrious Royal during the early days of her marriage to Prince Charles when she was seen wearing it during a polo match that her husband was participating in.

Cheeky as it may be for the time, many have come to regard her fashion choices as deliberate statements being made in hindsight, especially when one considers how she felt unheard within the larger scope of the Royal Institution.

Adorned with a pattern comprising one conspicuous black sheep amid a field of white ones, it isn’t difficult to decipher Diana’s allusions to her feeling out of place with other more well-seated members of the Royal Family through the jumper’s motifs.

A happy discovery

According to Sotheby’s, the discovery of the jumper came about as a happy accident. “This past March, as we were rummaging through the attic searching for an old pattern, we spotted a small box,” said Warm & Wonderful designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne.

Within it, hidden alongside a cotton bedspread, was the very same garment that was seen on the late Princess from 1981. Apparently, the jumper had been sent back to Warm & Wonderful by Diana for repairs after having damaged it but a brand-new one was knitted and sent back to her instead.

A firm favourite in the young Princess’ wardrobe, she would go on to sport jumper in another polo match in 1983, where she was photographed next to Sarah Ferguson, the then Duchess of York. The replacement jumper is now in the possession of the Victoria & Albert Museum, while the original damaged iteration is due to go up for auction for anywhere between USD $50,000 (INR 40.9 lakh approx.) to USD $80,000 (INR 65.5 lakh approx.).

But for those of us who aren’t likely to be able to afford to throw our hat in the ring for a bid, you’ll be glad to know that Warm & Wonderful have reissued the very same design in collaboration with American knitwear label Rowing Blazers. Costing USD $248 (INR 20,326.82), each woolen jumper is knitted by hand for six hours.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy sothebys/Instagram