Princess Gauravi Kumari on craft, community and her contemporary clothing label

A non-profit organisation created to upskill and empower women of Sawai Madhopur is now a trendy label for block-printed clothing with a global vision. We talked to Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur about giving a modern spin to the merchandise at The PDKF Store and the impact it’s making on the livelihoods of women artisans.

Brands creating garments using Rajasthani block-printed fabrics are a dime a dozen when it comes to Jaipur. They are churning out kurta fabrics and are a popular choice for tourists and visitors to the city but they aren’t able to give the local craft the global platform it deserves. Enter, The PDKF Store run by the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation which is using Rajasthani motifs to create GenZ-approved styles like co-ords, dresses, scrunchies and more.

PDKF was started by Princess Diya Kumari herself in 2013 from Sawai Madhopur. “During her tenure as the MLA there, the women of the community were constantly asking my mother for help as they needed a mode of income and employment. So my mother started the foundation with the idea of supporting women,” shares Princess Gauravi Kumari. “These women were not skilled in any craft at that time. Initially, the foundation set up a skill-building unit which focuses on helping them imbibe skills like stitching and craft techniques.”

A simple unit in the district soon burgeoned into Jaipur’s City Palace as well with the foundation setting up a centre in Badal Mahal which is now their headquarters. The foundation has about seven centres spread across Rajasthan training, upskilling, and helping women gain employment. The variety of courses available has expanded to include courses on health, education, computer literacy, beautician work, tourist guide and even self-defence. It’s about building an ecosystem that allows them to thrive. These 45-day certificate courses help women hone their skills, find suitable employment for them (both within the foundation and outside) and most importantly change generational patterns. “We’ve had women sending their daughters after being trained by PDKF themselves. The idea is to make them self-sustainable and come full circle where they can support themselves. The lives of over 1,000 women have been impacted by these projects and it’s one that Gauravi and her team are hoping to increase every year.

“The women who came to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF) were from all different backgrounds and barely any had the skills to stitch, sew or even do basic handwork. So we hired master artisans to come and train them. Our focus wasn’t simply training but also supporting and highlighting crafts born out of Rajasthan. We began with block printing which is one of the oldest crafts of Rajasthan as it is a heritage technique that has been around for years. Afterwards, we progressed to gota-patti and later, appliqué work, quilting, patchwork and more. The focus isn’t only to help women but also to help the craft community grow and preserve the heritage crafts of Rajasthan.”

This ideology is beautifully translated into the designs from The PDKF Store where Princess Gauravi Kumari alongside French designer Claire Deroo creates contemporary clothing using ancient prints. After her return from New York University amidst COVID-19, Gauravi was sensitised to the situation of women artisans associated with the foundation, “Everything was on a standstill. So I started coming here to see what whatever little we could do and that’s how we started making masks that retailed on platforms like Ajio and Myntra.” It was the inception of the idea of creating a label using this infrastructure. She roped in Claire Deroo, a French designer whose design sensibilities matched hers to create a contemporary wear label. “The women already knew how to stitch and sew, the idea was for us to guide them to create more complicated silhouettes and help hone their design sensibilities. We started from there and soon it burgeoned to become a brand where we launched a website that delivers worldwide and finally a physical store in the City Palace”.

“Indian and traditional wear garments are available in abundance in Jaipur so the idea was to create more modern silhouettes and bridge the gap. We wanted to use the local techniques and retain the traditional craft yet become more relevant to the modern world. Claire (Deroo) and I are both very passionate about fashion as well as giving back to society. We are a very hands-on team whose aesthetics perfectly match,” shares Princess Gauravi Kumari about the building of her passion project.

The main inspiration for the line at The PDKF Store is essentially Rajasthan and its rich cultural heritage. “Jaipur is both an inspiration and the manufacturing centre for many international luxury designers, so I think it’s only important that Indian designers and Indian brands like ours also get that opportunity to showcase on a global platform. Because I really feel what small brands like mine (The PDKF Store) are doing is extremely creative, extremely new and innovative and they deserve a global platform and recognition.”

The clothing at The PDKF Store is very much in sync with Gauravi’s own personal style which is colour, comfortable and laidback. While as a royal she loves dressing up in the traditional poshak for state dinners and festivals, her day-to-day outfits are a reflection of this tradition meets modern design ideology. One that we definitely see the younger generations embracing wholeheartedly.

All Images: Courtesy The PDKF Store.