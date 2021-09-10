Graphic florals to tribal masks: Celeb-approved printed saris you’ll love

Just in case heavy, old-school handloom sari drapes intimidate you, there is a whole spectrum of prints that you can experiment with. At times occasions call for donning up something traditional, but that should not deter anyone from making a statement.

Whether you are a suit donning corporate executive or a traditionalist at heart, you can always depend on the quintessential Indian sari. Lately, there has been a whole school of designer rolling out exquisite renditions in print; think Masaba’s colourful checks and animal-inspired drapes to Shivan and Narresh’s colourful tropical offerings to even Saksha and Kinni’s wonderful medley of stripes and tie and dye, the repository is brimming with options to choose form.

Here are some of the Bollywood celeb-approved printed sari trends for you to pin down –

Minimal graphics

If there is one celeb who knows how to own a trend and become a trendsetter, it is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Among her red carpet couture finery, her choices in saris also standout. Even though her loves for everything floral is well known this Badaam sari with minimal graphics was surely a winning look. And for those who want to start east, this is a winning look to try. Also, take note of the belt with elevates the look.

Stripped perfection

Think of stripes and an old-school image comes to mind. Until now, Alia Bhatt’s colourful striped sari by Sabyasachi used to be a point of reference, but for those who want to stay away from everything bright, this Nupur Kanoi statement drape might just be the answer. On a closer look, one can notice the irregular stripes; what else does one need to stay subtle yet make a statement.

Animal prints 2.0

Think of animal prints and the first image the comes to mind is leopard prints or a spectrum of parakeets painted in vibrant hues. But leave it to Masaba Gupta for conjuring up the drama even with the simplest of ideas. If you follow her trajectory of work, one will know her love for everything avant-garde. This fish inspired motifs on Tamanna’s sari are part jazzy and part traditional. We say, go for unconventional animal-inspired prints.

Florals can never be enough

Muted florals, oversized to ditsy to even in a monochromatic colour palette, is a simple, no-brainer printed sari trend to follow. But how about picking up unconventional renditions. Case in point this Masaba sari on Kanagana. From afar it looks like a graphic mish-mash on a closer peek the beautiful details of the print scheme emerge.

Tie-dye

India’s traditional tie-dye techniques have been looped in by a number of global brands in their red-carpet-worthy gowns, kaftans and tops. But there are a handful of Indian designers who are still experimenting with the technique. Delhi based Studio Medium is taking this art forward with their resist dyeing techniques using natural dyes and combining them with traditional handwoven textiles.

Tribal masks

One might not approve of the idea, but yes, tribal masks is a printed sari trend embraced by fashion fixtures such as Sonam Kapoor. This Jebsispar sari in white and red makes for a winning look.

Go loud or go home

It will be safe to say that Deepika Padukone and Sabyasachi saris are a perfect match. From donning an exquisite handloom by the ace couturier to picking up see-through drape in ethereal white, Deepika never goes wrong with a sari. This striking graphic sari which almost gives an illusion of a painting is a perfect all-seasonal sari with the right amount of bling.

Everything ditsy

Micro, ditsy prints encapsulate a charm of their own. We say, they are not jus limited for summer or a specific occasion. From beautiful florals to Indian paisleys, you can go for saris featuring minute busy prints to evoke ethnic charm. This Ridhi Mehra sari on Shilpa Shetty makes for a winning look.