Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, spotted with an INR 2.45 lakh Bvlgari Serpenti bag

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter seen with INR 2.45 lakh Bvlgari bag

Priyanka Chopra, the popular actress and global sensation, frequently delights her fans by sharing glimpses of her daughter, Malti Marie, on her social media account. Recently, the actress posted a series of heartwarming family photos that received immense love from her followers. However, among those pictures, one particular image caught attention for all the unexpected reasons. The photograph showcased young Malti Marie innocently playing with a luxurious Bvlgari handbag, specifically the Bvlgari Serpenti Forever Crossbody bag, valued at an astounding INR 2,45,000. It has been reported that this exquisite bag is crafted from fine calf leather, displaying a captivating pastel-green hue.

