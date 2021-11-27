How to style puffer jackets this season without looking like the Michelin man

Puffer jackets or down jackets as they are more commonly known are trending this season. Earlier what used to be essential for adventure junkies has now become a classic item of clothing for many fashion fanatics. A wintertime staple, these duvet jackets have skyrocketed on the fashion scale over the last few years. Thanks to the street style crowd and Moncler’s deluge of innovative takes on the garment a la Craig Green and their genius collection.

It’s one thing for those tilting heads on the front row of fashion shows to capitalise on these jackets, but it’s a whole other story when you need to don these cushioned jackets to save yourselves from temperatures below double digits. Also, let’s not forget about its ability to hide all the holiday weight.

Essentially designed keeping in mind its functionality, puffer jackets are not to veer away from style completely. The clunky cool jackets come in different shapes, colours, and designs – to ensure you fashionistas stay true to your fashion roots without succumbing to hypothermia in extreme weather.

How you can style puffer jackets this season and be OOTD-ready