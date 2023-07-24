Punit Balana on bringing the essence of Rajasthan to New Delhi as he launches his new store

Celebrating and embracing our cultures in the best possible way, Punit Balana launches his new collection, ‘Chaap’ as an ode to Rajasthan and simultaneously marks his advent in New Delhi with the first flagship store in the capital.

Weaving together the culture, tradition and essence of Rajasthan in his silhouettes, one Indian designer truly rooted in his hometown is Punit Balana. Entering into the national capital aka New Delhi, Punit Balana opens the doors to his new flagship store in Delhi’s Dhan Mill, Ogaan. Filled to the brim with Rajasthani motifs, Punit Balana marks his advent in Delhi with a new collection labelled as ‘Chaap’. Inspired by the rich heritage and culture of Bikaner, Punit Balana intends to showcase the Rajasthani royalty through his embroideries. From the colour palette to the intricate work, his silhouettes the ancient tales of Rajasthan with each new collection. So, to know more about his latest collection we have the man himself talking about his love for culture and reminiscing the good old days.

Punit Balana on his latest collection ‘Chaap’ and more…

So, firstly tell us what is the mood board behind ‘Chaap’ your latest collection.

I will start with the collection name. It’s called ‘Chaap’. Chaap is basically the name has come from the word called ‘maum ka chaapa’. So, we call it in the local language ‘maum ka chaapa’ the technique that I have used in this collection, It’s a wax print technique. In the local language, we call it ‘maum ka chaapa.’ So, the name has come from that. Chaapa is basically, when we print. In the local language we call it ‘chaapa,’ so that’s how the name has come. So, the collection is basically inspired by the Havelis of Bikaner. Corners, streets, bazaars and forts of Bikaner. Actually, it’s my home town and I went back to Bikaner to create this collection. So, this is the art, the technique basically I learnt 20 years back and this was the first technique which hand block printing which I actually learnt. So, it’s really special for me and it’s like a full circle. That I went back and I worked with the same family who mentored me 20 years back and now working with the son. So that’s how this whole collection I have created and how special it is for me.

What was the reason behind choosing Jaipur’s rich aesthetics at the core of your latest collection?

I think for me it’s very important and Rajasthan has always played a timeless muse in all my collections and so is with Chaap. I always focus on the Indian craft. Specially Rajasthani crafts and the age-old techniques which are dying and I always try to reinvent and reimagine my contemporary silhouettes.

How important do you think it is to embrace and adapt your culture and heritage in order to flourish as a designer?

I actually belong to Rajasthan. I have grown in Rajasthan and I live there so each and every corner, the bazaars, and everything about Jaipur inspires me on a daily basis when I go to my work when I see this old architecture and old havelis and the old city of Jaipur, I get inspired on a daily basis so that always reflects from my collection.

What is Punit Balana’s personal style aesthetic?

I love fashion, I like to experiment but I have a very distinguished style but anything which is comfortable. I don’t see that I follow any trends. As for me what I like, I wear. For me there is no restriction, I am not bothered if it’s in fashion or if it’s not in fashion, sometimes it’s over the top, but I am okay with it. I should be happy with what I am wearing. That’s what I always believe in and try to dress up like that.

Where do you see India on the global map today, and what is that one thing you feel is still missing in the Indian fashion scene?

Honestly, I feel that Indian designers, I travel the globe and I am a person who is a big critic and I check each and every construction of all the designer stores. I check what construction and what techniques they are using. But when I come back to India, believe me, the product that Indian designers are making, they stand nowhere. Our quality, our textile, our fabrics, our construction, stitching everything is great. We have such skilled artisans and karigars in India, I feel we are just doing absolutely right and we are making such good products. Just the right marketing, I feel is missing.

How would you say is your latest collection a cut above the rest?

The most important thing about this collection is the block printing technique. So, where the quintessential wooden block is replaced with the metal block, we put hot wax in the metal block and then we print the textile and then we spread the gold on it and the result is like the glossy, embossed and rich gold hand block print. So, that’s basically what I have never done in the past and that’s the beauty of this collection.

Lastly, tell us three things that define Punit Balana’s designs.

It’s a Jaipur proud label. Everything about Punit Balana is Rajasthan based and I am very proud of it. Second, I would say it’s rooted. Third, I would say it’s traditional but at the same time, each and every garment has an element of modernity.

Hero Image: Courtesy Punit Balana Featured Image: Courtesy Punit.balana/IG