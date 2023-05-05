Radhika Merchant’s INR 58,000 midi dress is simply impeccable

Radhika Merchant stole the show at ‘The Sound Of Music’ event with her bold fashion statement. She wore a stunning midi dress from Aje and completed her look with Oran sandals from Hermès. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.

Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of Anant Ambani, made heads turn recently at the NMACC. Dressed in a stunning midi dress, she effortlessly stole the show with her impeccable style. The dress featured noodles straps and a raw-edged neckline, which complemented her flawless complexion. Radhika completed her look with a simple yet elegant diamond pendant, subtle makeup, and open hair.

But what caught everyone’s attention was her footwear choice. Radhika opted for the coveted Oran sandals from the luxury brand, Hermès, adding a touch of sophistication to her already chic outfit. The sandals too come with a hefty price tag, making them a luxury item that only the most fashion-forward can afford.