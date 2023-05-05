Radhika Merchant’s INR 58,000 midi dress is simply impeccable

Radhika Merchant stole the show at ‘The Sound Of Music’ event with her bold fashion statement. She wore a stunning midi dress from Aje and completed her look with Oran sandals from Hermès. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble.
Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of Anant Ambani, made heads turn recently at the NMACC. Dressed in a stunning midi dress, she effortlessly stole the show with her impeccable style. The dress featured noodles straps and a raw-edged neckline, which complemented her flawless complexion. Radhika completed her look with a simple yet elegant diamond pendant, subtle makeup, and open hair.
View this post on Instagram
But what caught everyone’s attention was her footwear choice. Radhika opted for the coveted Oran sandals from the luxury brand, Hermès, adding a touch of sophistication to her already chic outfit. The sandals too come with a hefty price tag, making them a luxury item that only the most fashion-forward can afford.
View this post on Instagram
Radhika’s midi dress was equally stunning, as it was from the Australian fashion label, Aje, and cost a whopping INR 58,000. The vibrant colours and elegant design perfectly matched the occasion and added to her overall charm and elegance. The dress features hand-painted florals in a placement motif, sculptural bodice pleats, a raw-edged neckline, and bold contrast stitching, giving it a flowing and sophisticated look.
Shop Aje's Paradiso Cinched Midi Dress
Radhika’s fashion sense has been a subject of interest among fashion enthusiasts, and her recent appearance at the ‘The Sound of Music’ event was no different. She is admired for her ability to carry off even the most audacious fashion choices, which has made her a trendsetter among young women all over the country.
In conclusion, Radhika Merchant’s midi dress and Hermes sandals at the event were a testimony to her exceptional style and forward-thinking sensibilities. Her bold fashion choices continue to inspire women nationwide, cementing her position as a true fashion icon.
Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/nmacc.india; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/radhikamerchantofficial