Radhika Merchant turns heads in an INR 3.11 Lakh Dior dress in Dubai

The Ambani family, known for their opulent lifestyle and influential stature, continues to capture the public’s attention. Among the prominent members of the Ambani clan, Mukesh Ambani‘s sons, Akash and Anant Ambani, have earned considerable fame in their own right. Anant Ambani, who is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Radhika Merchant, recently embarked on a vacation to Dubai with her. A video of the couple strolling alongside sheikhs and prominent business personalities from the Gulf country surfaced on social media, and it was Radhika Merchant’s choice of attire that turned heads. The beautiful blue dress donned by the Ambani family’s prospective daughter-in-law has generated quite a buzz, and it’s no wonder why. Reports suggest that the glamorous dress, worn by Radhika, hails from a renowned French luxury fashion brand and carries a hefty price tag of approximately 3500 Euros, which converts to over INR 3.11 lakhs.
In the viral video, Radhika Merchant looked absolutely stunning in the blue dress, which she effortlessly paired with black sneakers, exuding a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Anant Ambani also coordinated with her in a stylish dark blue co-ord set.
While Anant Ambani chose to wear a stylish co-ord set in shades of blue during their Dubai escapade, Radhika Merchant opted for a chic and trendy shirt dress in a lighter shade of blue, which she effortlessly combined with a pair of sleek black sneakers. The choice of this attire showcases her impeccable fashion sense and ability to effortlessly blend high-end fashion with casual elements, reflecting her versatility and confidence.
The exquisite dress adorning Radhika Merchant’s frame belongs to the celebrated luxury brand, Dior. This particular dress features the iconic Toile de Jouy Reverse motif, which presents a captivating twist on the renowned house pattern through the use of reversed colours. It is part of Dior’s exclusive Dioriviera capsule collection, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and artistic designs. Radhika’s choice of attire not only epitomises her refined taste but also highlights her penchant for high-end fashion.
