Rahul Khanna talks about starting RKxC, the importance of a classic wardrobe and more

Rahul Khanna has to be one of the most followed Indian men on social media for their impeccable style and sartorial taste. The boutique actor is known for his classic personal style and his sharp dressing has been a conversation starter whenever he’s stepped out. A man who takes his suits and pocket squares seriously, Rahul Khanna stepping into the world of fashion as an entrepreneur was long over due.

Rahul Khanna launches RKxC for the stylish modern Indian man:

Launching his collaborative line of accessories for men with Chokore, Rahul Khanna brings RKxC, a brand that offers accessories for men who want to oscillate between keeping it classic and indulging in a little whimsy with style.

We caught up with the actor to find out what initiated this step and how he believes men’s fashion has evolved over the years. Excerpts…

When did you decide to collaborate with Chokore for RKxC?

Chokore had actully come to me in 2019 with this idea. I think it was around that time we started discussing it and it seemed like a good fit for me. We were just starting to get the ball rolling when the pandemic hit so we had to take a back seat and use the time to regroup and decide what the line was going to look like and what it was going to encompass and then finally 2 or 3 years later it’s here.

How do you think men’s fashion has evolved over the years and where does RKxC fit in the scheme of things?

My line is conceptualised as the foundation stones on which the modern Indian person can build an accessories collection. No matter what the different trends are in the world, it’s always good to have certain basics in your wardrobe that will never go out of style. So I got the idea from a good friend of mine in New York. Her father passed away many years ago and when she was going through his stuff, she found this beautiful vintage silk tie by Christian Dior. It’s just a plain navy silk tie and she gave it to me and that really is the cornerstone of my own accessories collection. It’s a tie that her father probably got from one of his relatives and now wear it all the time and it’s never going to go out of style. I could pass it on to the next generation. Same with a classic white pocket square. You will always have use for it, it will always be something that will go with whatever you’re wearing. So that’s how I’ve structured the core collection of the RKxC line and around that then we’ve added more whimsical prints, colours, things that people can use to express different facets of their personality.

What kind of preparation and work went into creating this line?

It was actually quite intense because everyone involved in this process was in a different cities and none of us could travel to each other because of the pandemic. There were a lot of couriers going back in forth, lots of emails, endless zoom calls so they would send me designs first. I would then either approve, reject or suggest changes to them and they’d resend them to me once the designs were finalised. They would send samples to me and I would again send feedback on the samples. It was a hectic process.

How important is social media in the an entrepreneur’s journey?

It’s fantastic because the customer has direct access to the provider of the goods or services they’re purchasing. So tomorrow anyone purchases something from this line knows exactly where to contact me, they can tag me on a post, they can send me a message or an email. I am completely accessible to them and I think that my message to the consumer is direct, it’s not going through someone else and I think that just makes for transparency. I know that when I buy things from people who’re accessible to me, it’s a much more personal experience and I’m much more invested in it because I know who it’s coming from.

How much do you agree with the current trends in men’s fashion?

I think it has evolved, everything is always evolving constantly. Are you talking about blurring lines between genders in style? I think what’s exciting is that men in India are now coming into their own style. Before that it wasn’t something that the average Indian man really thought about that much. Nowadays, men are very interested in their appearance, what they wear, things they purchase and how they present themselves in the world. So I think that’s exciting, and that gives people the opportunity to express their personalities and be more creative in the way they do.

According to you, what would be the 5 essentials for men to have a classic wardrobe…