Rahul Mishra explores vast realities of the cosmos at the Paris Haute Couture Week

Rahul Mishra’s latest showcase ‘Cosmos’ at the Paris Haute Couture Week was opulent and sumptuous. From evoking a creative dialogue to weaving vast realities through his designs, the collection was all about adding an interstellar twist to his signature staples.

After planting several embroidered leaves on ‘The Tree of Life’ last year, one of the most celebrated Indian couturiers, Rahul Mishra is back at what he does best, at creating magic on the runway. Since he is far from being a minimalist and believes in elaborate and flamboyant gestures, he has yet again carved a new niche for himself in the Haute Couture hall of fame. Mishra is no stranger to turning a thousand heads while his designs take the ramp. Taking a much deeper route this year, Rahul Mishra decided to explore the human connection with nature by bringing together an interstellar twist to his intricate embroideries.

‘Cosmos’: Rahul Mishra’s attempt to encapsulate the entire universe

Depicting vast realities with a hint of magic is what lies at the core of his latest couture collection, named ‘Cosmos’ referring to ‘what surrounds us, lies within us’. As soon as the show began one could spot layers of intricate embroideries walking down the ramp and leaving the audience enthralled as always. Playing with silhouettes and weaving realities in each and every piece of his is what the designer’s collections are known for. If you felt a sense of Deja vu while eyeing those silhouettes, then you sure weren’t the only one, as the designer refurbished his signature silhouettes with fresh colour palettes and delicate embroideries.

What started out as gleaming gold ensembles quite rapidly turned into massive eagle wings, coral reefs, sequinned trousers, 3D embellishments, long gowns, and immaculate headgears followed by several other intricacies. All these sumptuous details were made in hand-cast recycled brass that is gold plated and encrusted with Swarovski crystals, contributing to the exuberant effort that brought this vision to life. Furthermore, the designer’s Paris showcase is always incomplete without the celebrity clan dominating the front row so, apart from showcasing a collection next to celebrated names such as Dior, Schiaparelli, and Chanel, one could spot Ashley Park and Kelly Rutherford in the designer’s finest creations, making the show a huge success and leaving behind a trail of unforgettable designs in the series of Haute Couture fashion.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Rahul Mishra Couture