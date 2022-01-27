Rahul Mishra’s presentation at Paris Haute Couture Week 2022 left us enchanted

Indian couturier and wunderkind, Rahul Mishra has now become a regular fixture at the Paris Haute Couture Week. For his Spring Couture 2022 collection, ‘The Enchanted’, he explores a fantastical world of flora and an escape from reality.

As a prologue to his show at Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2022, Rahul Mishra quotes Rumi – “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” A ludicrous idea or a fantasy? In a world where reality is a bitter pill to swallow, the notion of escapism is more pervasive than ever. And fashion is the first to follow suit in this pursuit of a magical world. From revenge fashion to regencycore, at every turn, we are looking to live a life less ordinary.

Rahul Mishra’s digital presentation for Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2022 draws from this ideology and finds its roots in the bounties of the Himalayas. Titled, ‘The Enchanted’, the collection is a desire to explore the elaborate biodiversity of the Himalayas and the complexities of nature.

The moodboard for Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2022 collection is a desire to experience the extraordinary aspects of nature. The chimerical and romantic concepts such as stargazing in a field of flowers form the basis of his couture looks that are adorned with floral embroideries. From popular blooms like poppies, peace lilies, foxgloves, bellflowers, hollyhocks, iris and anemones to lesser-known ones. Mishra’s vocabulary of flowers go beyond to include Medinilla Magnifica (rose grape), Queen Crape Myrtle (Pride of India), Aztec, Hibiscus, Buttercup and Daphne. It’s a whimsical creeper of blooms that grows in the most uncontrollable, organic manner on his creations. The clothes their silhouettes are determined by the path of these blossoming creatures embroidered with astute details and enhanced by colour. Jackets, gowns and ballooning tops are all made a burst of psychedelic colours and textures. Even as we are on the fence about the purple ballgown with a Kanye West-inspired face covering. our hearts are blushing with the brilliance of blooms. The experience of Rahul Mishra’s digital film takes you back to the magical realms of Avatar with the added beauty of clothes.

View Rahul Mishra’s Spring Couture 2022 collection here:

All Images: Courtesy Rahul Mishra.