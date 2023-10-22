In Photos: Take inspo from Rani Mukerji’s saree saga this festive season

Rani Mukerji, a name synonymous with Bollywood’s talent and grace, has a penchant for traditional Indian fashion, particularly sarees. As the festive season approaches, it’s the perfect moment to draw inspiration from her iconic saree looks.

Mukerji’s career, spanning over two decades, is celebrated not only for her acting prowess but also for her classic yet fashion-forward style. She effortlessly blends contemporary trends with timeless ethnic wear, making her a revered style icon.

Her traditional style is marked by its timelessness. Rani’s selection of sarees is a masterclass in resonating with the grandeur of festivities while honouring the subtlety of tradition. Her choices range from vibrant red silk sarees with delicate golden embroidery to pastel hues with subtle work, and even classic black and gold combinations. Her wardrobe offers a diverse range of colours, textures, and designs, a treasure trove of inspiration for those looking to embrace the beauty of Indian sarees during the festive season.

Rani’s style stands out due to its versatility. She can flawlessly carry a traditional Banarasi saree celebrating India’s textile heritage or opt for a contemporary take on ethnic wear. Take a stroll through the gallery of Rani Mukerji’s festive saree looks and discover inspiration for your upcoming festive wardrobe. Explore her elegant ensembles and let her traditional style inspire your own fashion choices as the festive season approaches.

Featured Image: Courtesy ranimukherjeeeofficial/Instagram