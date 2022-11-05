Rani Pink is the colour of choice for Louis Vuitton’s India exclusive shoe collection

The Louis Vuitton India exclusive shoe collection is a romantic ode to the colour of Indian royalty, Rani Pink and its cultural context.

Legendary Vogue editor, Diana Vreeland rightly said that ‘Pink is the navy blue of India’. It’s the colour of festivity and one that’s having quite a moment in fashion this year. Think of Valentino, Barbiecore and even Bimbocore (embracing femininity via pink as a form of resistance against a culture which terms it as weak). So when Gateway of India turned a brilliant pink hue in response to the launch of the Louis Vuitton India exclusive shoe collection, you know the colour is here to stay.

The exclusive collection acknowledges the impact of Rani Pink on India’s cultural celebrations and has created contemporary styles to celebrate this joyous shade. The Louis Vuitton India exclusive shoe collections feature both Rani Pink accessories as well as gold, a colour connected to prosperity and luck in the country. The acknowledgement of Rani Pink as the primary choice of colour for the collection is a nod to India’s royal past especially the Royals of Rajasthan with its rampant use in jewellery, architecture, décor and traditional textiles and handicrafts. For the festive season ahead, the French luxury house offers glamourous and elegant renditions of its classic shoes in doré and noir. The chic noir versions in technical satin embellished in strass offer quintessential timelessness. The collection boasts of Shake block heels, Sparkle Slingback pumps, Revival mules, Time Out sneakers and LV Archlight slingback pumps each featuring signatures LV codes. From embossed LV logos to sparking monogrammed details, the collection curates a great mix for the Indian luxury consumer.

Hero and Feaured Image: Courtesy Juhi Godambe/IG. All Other Images: Courtesy Brand.