Ranveer Singh and his 5 unabashed additions to men’s fashion trends

The domain of men’s fashion trends sure needs a transformation and guess what? Ranveer Singh’s styles are just what the fashion police ordered.

Well, Ranveer Singh is no stranger to quirky and bizarre fashion trends. Just when you think men’s fashion is a no experiment zone *enters Ranveer Singh*. The ace Bollywood star is known for getting as whacky as possible when it comes to men’s fashion trends. From being judged at first to making headlines the very next moment, Ranveer Singh is here to slay and add some of his spice to the series of men’s fashion statements.

Gear Up for some wacky men’s fashion trends with Ranveer Singh:

Florals are for men too

To begin with, as we all know Singh is all about breaking stereotypes and acing some of the most quirky trends like a boss. Not gonna lie, Ranveer Singh is possibly making more fashion headlines than any other actress in the industry. The actor is seen looking all breezy and easy in floral outfits. He most definitely demolishes the myth of florals being confined only for women. The actor marks the advent of floral prints in the series of men’s fashion trends.

Adorn bold prints like a boss

Be it, women or men, bold prints are always a questionable fashion statement to think about. Speaking of which, while you’re thinking about whether or not to buy a bold look, meanwhile Ranveer Singh is busy making headlines with his bold and whacky prints. From vibrant colours to unexpected prints, Singh is full of surprises. One can clearly spot him acing Sabyasachi couture like a star.

Wild with animal prints

Men’s fashion trends seemed like a limited domain. Ever since Ranveer Singh decided to be out of the box we just can’t help calm, but stalk his animal print looks. Be it a tiger print tux, or a zebra print shirt, Singh will unabashedly slay in any of those. Just to second that though we have a daunting image of his animal print ensemble.

Best of bottoms

Who says men are just confined to narrow pants or say dhotis for that matter? Singh is far from the worldly affairs of trollers. He is all about creating statements and making history with his fashion statements. The actor is previously seen pulling off quirky pants, and even skirts at times for some of his promotions. He is not at all apologetic for his bizarre choice of printed bold pants, and why should he be, right? After all, it’s all about adding new styles to men’s fashion trends.

The ponytail play

Well, having long hair sure is a trending style statement for men nowadays. Keeping that in mind, a man bun is most definitely one of the hottest additions to men’s hairstyling trends. But it seems like Ranveer Singh wants more of everything. Previously the actor was seen looking all dashing in his #DoubleTrouble hairstyle as he shared a post on his Instagram and was also seen walking out of the airport. So, it wouldn’t be an understatement that after this stunt of his he sure is the king of airport looks as well as men’s fashion trends.

Hero Image: Ranveer Singh/IG

Feature Image: Ranveer Singh/IG

