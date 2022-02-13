RavesFromTheGrave: 90s rave style is back on the fashion radar

From the runways to the streets and celebrity outfits to the gram, rave style is the newest craze sweeping the fashion world. Keeping all things quirky and kaleidoscopic, from searingly-bright neon and psychedelic prints to all-nighter sunglasses and stringy cutouts, hop on the trend.

How to ace the 90s rave fashion trend

Recent seasons have provided the modern club kid with a new wardrobe. From blindingly bright neon to stringy cut-outs and all-nighter sunglasses or rave goggles, if you will – fashion is ready to party all night. The noughties comeback has piqued the curiosity of an entire generation who did not live through it in an aesthetic that is maximalist, provocative, exciting and yet inclusive, nostalgic, and refined.

Rave fashion moments at runways















Raver fashion has also had a moment on the high fashion runways. Since February, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada have been on the rise. Their autumn/winter 2021 show included geometric-print catsuits and skin-tight tops made for effortless movement, and dedicated ravers could dance all night in their stacked platform boots. “Optimism is mounting,” Ms Prada stated. Acid and neon colours followed the return of the rave on the SS22 runways of Balenciaga, Versace, Blumarine, Supriya Lele, and David Koma.

The style has also been adopted by fashion enthusiasts, who have been seen boldly flaunting rave mainstays on the streets as well as on social media. Celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Sydney Carlson, and Hunter Schafer are also actively leading the way in this trend.

Despite the fact that the raver aesthetic is so maximalist in terms of design, when it comes to styling pieces that suit well within this aesthetic, the aim is to make it as basic as possible while adding some stunning jewellery and accessories. Isn’t it about time we got the rave fashion party started?

Hero Image: Courtesty Photo by Foc Kan/Getty; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@sydneylcarlson