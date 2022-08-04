Reliance Brands Limited is set to bring the hottest global luxury brand, Balenciaga to India

It doesn’t take a lot for Balenciaga to make the big headlines. The global couture brand is a favourite amongst the frontliners of the sartorial world and this time, it’s making the buzz because it’s coming to India. India’s leading labels, Reliance Brands Limited, RBL has signed a franchise agreement with Balenciaga to introduce the brand to India as an exclusive partner.

After years of global domination of the world of couture, Balenciaga is all set to embark on a collaborative journey with Reliance Brands Limited . Yes, you hard that right, this dominant hero brand is all set to launch a luxurious line in the Indian market, courtesy of Reliance Brands Limited. The brand is no stranger to breaking stereotypes and adding its limitless flavour to the world of fashion. One can definitely credit Balenciaga’s dominance to their boundary-pushing collections that expanded wings to include women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories and objects d’art.

And now that Balenciaga is all set to step a foot into the Indian market, we’re ready to welcome the brand with open arms and of course, wardrobes. With a long-term franchise agreement, RBL has signed a strategic deal with Balenciaga, making itself a sole partner in the country to launch this said brand in India. Moreover, this partnership will be second with the parent group Kering, which houses Balenciaga.

“Few brands have actually embraced the opportunity for creative reinterpretation and reinvention quite like Balenciaga. Their avant-garde and ingenious creations, bold use of the logo, and a consequent cult in the fashion industry have already created a strong footing throughout the world. It’s the most opportune time to introduce the brand to the country as the Indian luxury customer has matured and used fashion as a form of creative expression of their individuality” said Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Limited.

With RBL’s wit and strength to invest in the right form luxury and Balenciaga’s limitless prowess to expand their fashion forte, this partnership is worth catching all your attention.