Look effortlessly ravishing in these ready-to-wear sarees for the festive season

Acclaimed Indian actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, globally-renowned icons like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Julia Roberts — a diverse selection of famous faces have dazzled in gorgeous sarees on the red carpet and at other events. This iconic Indian ethnic wear holds its own place in the realm of style, and its timeless charm always creates a sensation, no matter what the occasion.

This year, take inspiration from these celebrities and incorporate the saree into your festive wardrobe. If the prospect of draping one seems too daunting, opt for the stylish option of a ready-to-wear saree. Flaunt it with elegance and ease to elevate your look and infuse your ethnic ensembles with allure.

Here are the top brands and designers that offer pre-stitched sarees, perfect for both Diwali celebrations and weddings.

What are pre-draped sarees?

When you desire the grace of a saree but find yourself with not enough time or are unable to master those intricate pleats, ready-to-wear sarees are your perfect choice. These ensembles come with pre-stitched pleats, allowing you to wear them without the hassle of adjusting the pallu (the loose end of the saree), pleating or tucking. Simply slip into it like a skirt and place the pallu over your shoulders.

Explore the variety of ready-to-wear sarees online

Ready-made sarees come in various fabric options, with linen, georgette, cotton and silk sarees being among the more favoured choices. You can also find your style based on embellishments and designs, including frills, ruffles, shimmer, shine, tassels and intricate embroidery. These can help you create a varied selection.

Trendy saree colours to choose from

Contrasting colours: Create a harmony of primary and secondary hues that belong to the opposite sides of the colour wheel. This results in striking blends such as red with green, yellow with purple and blue with orange.

Bold and vibrant: Go for bright colours like fiery red, dazzling yellow or flashing orange. These hues exude an exhilarating energy and are incredibly eye-catching.

Pastel shades: This is one of the current wedding wear trends, set again by Indian celebrity brides like Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Pastel hues are soft, lighter shades derived from primary and secondary colours that create a simple but sophisticated look. When selecting a saree, consider shades like peach, mauve, baby blue, lavender and periwinkle.

Metallic hues: Opt for sarees with metallic hues like silver, gold, brown and rose gold to wear to cocktail parties. Fabrics like lamé, brocade, taffeta, organza, chiffon and jacquard provide a dazzling and lustrous appearance, ideally suited for festive occasions.

Monotone colours: In ethnic and Western fashions, one of the most current colour trends is the monotone palette. Choose a saree that encompasses various tints and shades of the same colour or commit to a single, consistent hue. The choice is entirely yours to make.

The best ready-to-wear sarees to pick for special occasions