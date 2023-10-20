Look effortlessly ravishing in these ready-to-wear sarees for the festive season

Acclaimed Indian actresses such as Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, globally-renowned icons like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Julia Roberts — a diverse selection of famous faces have dazzled in gorgeous sarees on the red carpet and at other events. This iconic Indian ethnic wear holds its own place in the realm of style, and its timeless charm always creates a sensation, no matter what the occasion.
This year, take inspiration from these celebrities and incorporate the saree into your festive wardrobe. If the prospect of draping one seems too daunting, opt for the stylish option of a ready-to-wear saree. Flaunt it with elegance and ease to elevate your look and infuse your ethnic ensembles with allure.
Here are the top brands and designers that offer pre-stitched sarees, perfect for both Diwali celebrations and weddings.
What are pre-draped sarees?
When you desire the grace of a saree but find yourself with not enough time or are unable to master those intricate pleats, ready-to-wear sarees are your perfect choice. These ensembles come with pre-stitched pleats, allowing you to wear them without the hassle of adjusting the pallu (the loose end of the saree), pleating or tucking. Simply slip into it like a skirt and place the pallu over your shoulders.
Explore the variety of ready-to-wear sarees online
Ready-made sarees come in various fabric options, with linen, georgette, cotton and silk sarees being among the more favoured choices. You can also find your style based on embellishments and designs, including frills, ruffles, shimmer, shine, tassels and intricate embroidery. These can help you create a varied selection.
Trendy saree colours to choose from
Contrasting colours: Create a harmony of primary and secondary hues that belong to the opposite sides of the colour wheel. This results in striking blends such as red with green, yellow with purple and blue with orange.
Bold and vibrant: Go for bright colours like fiery red, dazzling yellow or flashing orange. These hues exude an exhilarating energy and are incredibly eye-catching.
Pastel shades: This is one of the current wedding wear trends, set again by Indian celebrity brides like Parineeti Chopra and Anushka Sharma. Pastel hues are soft, lighter shades derived from primary and secondary colours that create a simple but sophisticated look. When selecting a saree, consider shades like peach, mauve, baby blue, lavender and periwinkle.
Metallic hues: Opt for sarees with metallic hues like silver, gold, brown and rose gold to wear to cocktail parties. Fabrics like lamé, brocade, taffeta, organza, chiffon and jacquard provide a dazzling and lustrous appearance, ideally suited for festive occasions.
Monotone colours: In ethnic and Western fashions, one of the most current colour trends is the monotone palette. Choose a saree that encompasses various tints and shades of the same colour or commit to a single, consistent hue. The choice is entirely yours to make.
The best ready-to-wear sarees to pick for special occasions
Renowned for crafting Indian ensembles with a contemporary touch, Indya is the go-to brand for outfits that narrate a compelling story. This pink pre-stitched saree in a rich, monotone hue is an elegant addition to your saree collection. It is crafted in georgette, has a shantoon lining and features ruffled edges, perfect to exude flair and add volume. Complete your look for engagement parties or sangeet functions by pairing it with silver jewellery, a minimal watch, bangles and platform heels.
Step into the spotlight with this black, blingy saree. Be it cocktail parties or sangeet nights, this timeless style will give you a radiant look. This option is crafted in lycra silk and comes with a stitched sequin designer blouse. Additionally, it has a soft finish, making it appropriate to wear in both summer and winter. The blouse has extra margins, so you can adjust the fit according to your size. The tiered skirt gives it added oomph and the petite pallu simplifies it. Pair it with diamond jewellery and pencil heels. Wear a cocktail ring and a high-end watch for added glamour.
Dress up like royalty with this read-to-wear option by TrueBrowns, which is an ethically made, sustainable piece. The grey-brown cotton saree features zari work in a striped pattern, which completely lifts the look. It features a pre-stitched pleated bottom and a metallic finish, making it perfect to effortlessly get ready for wedding ceremonies and Diwali parties. Style it with copper-finished jewellery and matching wedding footwear.
Make a stunning appearance at engagement celebrations and even haldi functions in this sequinned ready-made ensemble from Mitera. What sets the pink saree apart is the embroidered blouse, embellished fabric waist belt and pre-stitched pallu. It is crafted from lycra, and the blouse is made from net. Style your look with dazzling silver jewellery, silver bangles and kitten heels.
A captivating fusion of fashion and comfort, elevate your style with this TrueBrowns option that embodies the grace of traditional Indian attire. The softness of mauve and light floral motifs gives it a perfect garden-party look. The velvet silk saree is lightweight, making it the perfect winter wedding outfit. Style it with floral accessories and contrast-coloured pencil heels. Carry a bucket bag to enhance your ensemble.
Special occasions call for handcrafted sarees. This elegant option from Vervee Couture is a bright, beautiful style to wear for a wedding or events like housewarming parties. This lycra saree comes accompanied by an unstitched georgette blouse piece with gold or silver bugle beads, and moti work all over. The set also features a matching waist belt, giving it a trendy twist. The saree, blouse and belt feature intricate handwork, which makes them truly stand apart. Style your look with pearl jewellery and cream-coloured heels. Pair it with a potli bag to make the look more traditional.
If you’re aiming for a modern look this season, this PS Pret by Payal Singhal saree is your best choice. Crafted in viscose rayon, the saree and blouse both come in pastel shades with a geometric print. This designer option has a striking appearance thanks to the tassels around the edges. Match this look with chunky bracelets, beige heels, and minimal diamond jewellery for an elegant look that’s perfect for sangeets, pool parties and beachside engagement celebrations.
For those who appreciate a neutral colour palette, the Soch ready-to-wear saree is an enchanting choice. Crafted from crepe, this ensemble comes complete with an unstitched blouse embellished with mirror work. The attention to detail, including the frills along the edge, gives it a remarkably feminine and flattering appearance. To complete the look, pair it with slingback heels and white stone and pearl jewellery.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which saree is easy to wear?
A ready-to-wear saree comes with a pre-stitched skirt and pleated pallu, making it very easy to wear. Just slip into the bottom half and drape the pallu across your chest on the shoulder to glam up for the festivities in ethnic wear.
– Which type of saree looks attractive?
Sarees in contemporary hues such as pastel shades, metallic finishes and thoughtfully coordinated ensembles look very attractive. The impeccably styled aesthetics not only catch the eye but offer a soothing appearance.
– Which saree colour is best for summer?
During the scorching heat of summer, vibrant hues like orange, pink, green, and yellow shine as the ideal choices for your wardrobe. These bold colours not only make you stand out but also complement the sunlit environment. Pick a saree in these bright shades and don’t hesitate to explore multi-colour designs for a playful mix-and-match look.
– What is the best way to style a saree for a wedding?
The simplest way to dress up in a saree is to invest in a ready-made style. Style the look with a matching jewellery set, bangles, a wristwatch, finger rings, a sling bag or clutch and heels for an elevated look.
– Are cotton sarees easy to wear?
Cotton pre-stitched sarees are a breeze to wear, making them the ultimate choice for effortless elegance. With their skin-friendly fabric, these options ensure your comfort throughout any event, allowing you to revel in style.