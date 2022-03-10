What to wear if you were ever to meet with Duchess Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s fashion sense is a well-cultivated personal aesthetic that is sophisticated and chic. She’s a true modern royal, equally at ease in an evening gown and tiara as she is in casuals. Some of her ensembles are appropriate for work for everyone, royal or not. Here are 7 of our favourite Kate Middleton style moments that you can recreate if you ever get the chance to meet her.
How to recreate some of Kate Middleton’s best style moments
The traditional Indian outfit
The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a game of cricket while visiting Pakistan’s SOS Children’s Village. She was dressed in a traditional kurta by Élan. The kurta was part of Élan’s Eid Collection. According to the label, the monochromatic ensemble is called ‘Royal Garden,’ and it is made of traditional handspun 100 % pure grip silk. It features “beautifully delicate floral and tribal embroideries in ebony silk thread on a pristine ivory base.”
Get the look!
The chic ensemble
During her visit to the University of Copenhagen, Middleton looked stunning in black trousers, block heels, and a vibrant red double-breasted blazer, which she accessorised with a small black bag.
Get the look!
A fresh and sophisticated look
The chestnut hair, the velvet shoes, a sleek fascinator and the breezy dress—could this classic Kate Middleton ensemble be any more perfect?
Get the look!
The casual colour block look
A sheath dress, but make it mod! The duchess always has a fabulous sense of the right vibe for any occasion, and this one is certainly casual yet stylish.
Get the look!
Refreshingly casual outfit
Kate stepped out in a refreshingly casual ensemble consisting of green baggy coordinates, white sneakers with matching emerald contrast panels, and a navy blazer thrown over the top.
Get the look!
Easy-Breezy outfit
Kate Middleton arrived at The Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural King’s Cup Regatta looking absolutely fabulous. She donned a striped peplum top, wide-leg trousers, and her go-to sneakers, which Princess Diana also favoured.
Get the look!
The classic tweed skirt suit
Kate Middleton wore a stunning Rebecca Taylor tweed skirt suit and classic velvet pumps for a visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London to meet with families at the local children’s hospital.
Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@the_cambridge_family