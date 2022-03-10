What to wear if you were ever to meet with Duchess Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s fashion sense is a well-cultivated personal aesthetic that is sophisticated and chic. She’s a true modern royal, equally at ease in an evening gown and tiara as she is in casuals. Some of her ensembles are appropriate for work for everyone, royal or not. Here are 7 of our favourite Kate Middleton style moments that you can recreate if you ever get the chance to meet her.

The traditional Indian outfit

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Neil Hall – Pool

The Duchess of Cambridge participated in a game of cricket while visiting Pakistan’s SOS Children’s Village. She was dressed in a traditional kurta by Élan. The kurta was part of Élan’s Eid Collection. According to the label, the monochromatic ensemble is called ‘Royal Garden,’ and it is made of traditional handspun 100 % pure grip silk. It features “beautifully delicate floral and tribal embroideries in ebony silk thread on a pristine ivory base.”

The chic ensemble

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Samir Hussein

During her visit to the University of Copenhagen, Middleton looked stunning in black trousers, block heels, and a vibrant red double-breasted blazer, which she accessorised with a small black bag.

A fresh and sophisticated look

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Antony Jones

The chestnut hair, the velvet shoes, a sleek fascinator and the breezy dress—could this classic Kate Middleton ensemble be any more perfect?

The casual colour block look

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Danny Martindale

A sheath dress, but make it mod! The duchess always has a fabulous sense of the right vibe for any occasion, and this one is certainly casual yet stylish.

Refreshingly casual outfit

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Yui Mok – WPA Pool

Kate stepped out in a refreshingly casual ensemble consisting of green baggy coordinates, white sneakers with matching emerald contrast panels, and a navy blazer thrown over the top.

Easy-Breezy outfit

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Antony Jones

Kate Middleton arrived at The Royal Yacht Squadron during the inaugural King’s Cup Regatta looking absolutely fabulous. She donned a striped peplum top, wide-leg trousers, and her go-to sneakers, which Princess Diana also favoured.

The classic tweed skirt suit

Image: Courtesy Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo

Kate Middleton wore a stunning Rebecca Taylor tweed skirt suit and classic velvet pumps for a visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London to meet with families at the local children’s hospital.

Hero Image: Courtesy Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@the_cambridge_family