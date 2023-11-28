The Archies-core fashion: Recreate retro looks from Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical

If you’ve got a soft corner for retro outfits and iconic comics like The Archies, Zoya Akhtar is about to steal your heart with her upcoming film on Netflix, set to release on 7 December 2023. The first trailer is a breath of fresh air, perfectly capturing the 1960s old-school vibe and paying homage to the original comics that won our hearts.

The Archies promises a visual feast, thanks to the impeccable retro styling by talented designer Poornamrita Singh, known for her work in Gully Boy (2019) and Made In Heaven (2019-). But here’s the best part — you can be a part of this retro revolution too. With this guide, infuse your wardrobe with a touch of nostalgia and step into The Archies‘ world in style, capturing the essence of your favourite characters from Riverdale.

Retro looks from Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

Gen-Z girls Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Dot bring the iconic Archie Comics characters Betty, Veronica and Ethel to life in a stunning display of vintage printed dresses and fitted frocks. The ensembles also include clever layering with sweaters, pinafores, plaid and flowy skirts and subtle crumpled details in the hems and sleeves. Accessories take a nostalgic turn with pearl earrings, headbands, kitten heels, stockings and striking pairs of bright Mary Jane shoes. Puffed sleeves and broad collars steal the show with the essence of Sixties chic.

The boys in The Archies movie equally turn heads with their effortlessly cool retro style. Agastya Nanda takes on the role of Archie, alongside a fashionable trio that includes Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Vedang Raina as Reggie, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton. The boys are draped in a striking mix of prints-on-prints, checks on stripes, classic polo T-shirts, khaki pants and neatly folded, hemmed denims. Their looks are elevated with a nod to vintage accessories, like suspenders, sweater vests and newsboy caps. Each character in The Archies serves as a style ambassador for the ’60s fashion trend of rock-and-roll, bringing back the charm of the era in a contemporary setting.

How to revive the 1960s style: The Archies’ nostalgic dressing experience

You can now revive the retro outfits of the ’60s, drawing inspiration from The Archies. Dare to go bold with lively and vibrant colours, textures and prints that embody the exuberance of the classic bygone era. Let chequered prints, polka dots and floral patterns make a comeback in your wardrobe, injecting a playful charm into your ensembles, be it day or night.

Here’s your style guide for retro outfits

Skirts

Plaid and flowy skirts have never gone out of style. Whether you’re opting for a slim-fit crop top or layering with cosy high-neck sweaters, these skirts effortlessly blend retro vibes with contemporary flair. Complete the look by channelling the schoolgirl aesthetic with high stockings and ballerinas. Don’t forget to add a touch of vintage glamour to your pleated skirt with accessories like headbands, classic pearls and sunglasses.

Dresses

Step into the world of timeless classics with pinafores — adorable and versatile dresses that have transcended generations. To embrace sunny days, choose a floral dress featuring puffy sleeves or even sleeveless party frocks. Elevate your retro outfits further by incorporating accessories such as kitten heels, bucket hats and chic belts. Don’t forget the finishing touch with hairbands and clips in your hair.

Shirts and blouses

Printed shirts and blouses go well with flared pants, adding the glamour and sophistication synonymous with 1960s girl fashion. These choices have made a triumphant comeback in the contemporary fashion narrative.

Mary Jane shoes

Mary Jane shoes, characterised by their rounded toe, strap across the instep and block heels, have endured as a timeless and versatile footwear choice. From classic black pairs for a polished look to playful colours and patterns, Mary Jane pumps with thigh-high stockings (Buy Theater solid thigh-high stockings on Myntra for INR 450) effortlessly blend comfort with retro charm, making them a staple in both casual and formal wardrobes.

Sweater vests

Sweater vests have staged a retro comeback, offering a versatile and stylish addition to various looks. Pair them with a white shirt, high-waisted trousers or a pleated skirt for a preppy aesthetic or opt for a chunky knit version with jeans.

Men’s trousers

From slim-fit to regular-fit trousers, indulge in the timeless charm of earth tones like beige and brown, creating a perfect backdrop for crafting a retro-inspired outfit. For instance, pair loose-fit pants with a vintage polo tee or a classic button-down, adding a touch of nostalgia to your contemporary wardrobe.

Men’s shirts

From classic checks to playful prints, stylish stripes and solid colours, shirts have an evergreen look. To capture the essence of vintage styles, infuse your style with the spirit of Archie Comics, blending nostalgia and contemporary flair for a truly iconic ensemble.

Vests, varsity jackets and jumpers

Step up your style game by pairing vests over shirts for a sophisticated touch. You can also channel an athletic-cool vibe with a varsity jacket inspired by Archie. Take the retro look up a notch with jumpers, whether you lean towards classic or bold patterns. These wardrobe essentials can be your go-to choice for achieving a stylish and nostalgic ensemble.

The classic polo T-shirt and high-waist denim combo

The classic polo T-shirt and high-waisted denim jeans combo is a timeless pairing that effortlessly merges comfort with a touch of sophistication. It works for a range of occasions, from casual outings to smart-casual gatherings, an enduring style that withstands changing trends.

Flat caps and suspenders

Flat caps, also recognised as newsboy caps, boast a heritage linked to the working class. It finally rose to prominence as a fashion statement from the early to mid-20th century. Defined by a rounded, flat top and a slight brim, these caps now offer a refined yet fun aesthetic. Similarly, suspenders, once functional elements of men’s attire, have transitioned into statement accessories, contributing character and flair to men’s fashion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is retro back in fashion?

Retro styles have made a strong comeback on the fashion scene. From vintage-inspired silhouettes such as high-waisted pants, wide-legged denim jeans and cat-eye sunglasses, retro outfit ideas can easily be added to contemporary wardrobes. Retro outfits are as relevant now as they were then.

-Why are retro styles still popular?

-Retro style endures for several reasons. Its timeless appeal lies in its ability to blend the best of the past with the present. The familiarity and nostalgia associated with retro fashion evoke a sense of comfort and individuality that also resonates with many.

-What is the best way to style retro fashion?

The best way to style retro fashion is to embrace key elements from a specific era. This could include iconic silhouettes, patterns and accessories. Mixing vintage pieces with modern staples allows for a fresh interpretation of retro style. It creates a look that feels both classic and contemporary.

-Which is the best retro colour?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to the best retro colour. It largely depends on the era you’re drawing inspiration from. However, vibrant and bold colours were prominent in many retro periods. Bright reds, sunshiny yellows, blues and earthy tones were often favoured. Experimenting with a colour palette that reflects the era you’re channelling can enhance the authenticity of your retro-inspired look.

-What does retro style look like?

Retro style encompasses a wide range of looks, each associated with a specific time period. It could include A-line dresses and high-waisted pants from the 1950s. Psychedelic patterns and bell-bottoms from the 1970s, or the preppy styles and neon colours of the 1980s. Overall, retro style is characterised by its vintage-inspired clothing, accessories and a playful nod to the past.