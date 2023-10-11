Recreate the best of Deepika Padukone-inspired looks this festive season

“If I had a choice between a gown and a saree, I would wear a saree,” Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone went on the record in an interview with Vanity Fair. An epitome of gracefully carrying off ethnic costumes with a dash of modernity, Padukone’s style statements and make-up are spot on and deserve special mention. So, this festive season, channel the fashionista in you and create Deepika Padukone-inspired looks.

The actor feels her clothes are an extension of her personality and keeps her personal choices classic and comfortable both on- and off-screen. From her Bollywood debut as Shantipriya in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om where she sparkled in fitted lehengas, winged eyeliners and vintage hairdos, to playing Aishwarya in the 2023 blockbuster Jawaan where she dons floral and classic monochrome sarees, her ethnic looks have been trendsetters through the years.

And with the festivities around the corner, you, too, can shine like the diva by drawing inspiration from the traditional and fusion outfits she so effortlessly aces, adding just the right amount of glamour to your ensembles.

Create a unique style statement with these Deepika Padukone-inspired looks

Multi – coloured organza saree look

Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

This chic ensemble of Deepika Padukone was the brainchild of designer Payal Khandwala. A contemporary take on the organza saree, the actor looked inch-perfect draped in this multi-coloured version in soothing tones of yellow, blue, green and pink. To complete the look, Padukone opted for a high-neck blouse and styled it with turquoise drop earrings and simple stone-studded fingerrings. Her makeup was subtle, yet ideal with nude lips, a great highlighter and soft, smokey eyes. The hairstyle is a low bun with a middle partition. Easy to recreate, this is a perfect example of a traditional style with a modern touch.

White ruffled saree look

Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Look ethereal in a white saree inspired by one of Deepika Padukone’s looks. She stunned in this Manish Malhotra-designed sheer ruffled number and a silver-sequin embellished halter-neck blouse. This ensemble will definitely turn heads at a party. Enhance your outfit with a defined nose contour, blushed and highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows, soft winged liner, mascara and red lips with a tinge of coral. Style your hair in a sleek bun up-do and choose earrings with white or contrasting green stones to complete the look.

Yellow luxe salwar suit look

Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Facebook

Want an ethnic yet modern outfit? Opt for this Sabyasachi monochrome yellow luxe velvet kurta with simple but intricate gold detailing to create a chic look. This ensemble is best accessorised with statement bangles and beaded jhumkas with a dash of colour. Choose a gold-toned mojari, and you are ready to go. For the makeup, you can take inspiration from the actor and go for nude lipstick and textured hair styled in a ponytail.

Pink anarkali suit look

Image: Courtesy Facebook/Deepika Padukone

Turn heads in this grape pink anarkali suit for an easy ethnic style that will keep you comfortable all day long. The look can be created using a sheer kurta with chikankari embroidery. The round neck, transparent sleeves and the long flare add to its grace. Pair it with stone-studded chandelier earrings and opt for, dewy makeup with pink cheeks and lips. Keep your hair in a low bun.

Black heavy embroidery salwar look

Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

No colour is perhaps as classy and deep as black. Intricate gold-toned heavy embroidery, full sleeves, a round neck and a flared silhouette make this Anamika Khanna anarkali suit a suitable choice for the actor. Floral embroidery and gotta patti work add an extra charm to this all-black outfit. Pair it with emerald drop earrings and go for smokey eyes in brown shimmer and smudged black eyeliner to get the whole look.

Ivory embellished saree look

Image: Courtesy Facebook/Deepika Padukone

Take inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s ivory saree designed by Pakistani couturier Faraz Manan. The scalloped edges and fine embroidery in the same colour make for a classy ensemble. Pair it with contrasting earrings in emerald and keep the makeup dramatic with dark, bold, winged eyeliner and fuller brows. Add nude lipstick to highlight the bold eyes, and we are sure you will look like a diva.

Dazzling retro saree look

Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Walk straight into the 1980s like Deepika Padukone did in this Royal Bengal tiger-inspired shimmery black and gold sequin saree by Sabyasachi at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. High black heels, gold chandelier earrings, a unique stone-studded headband, multiple finger rings and black nail paint — this glamorous look is all about going retro. An off-shoulder black blouse embellished with sequins adds the right glamour quotient to the ensemble. Create some drama with large dramatic winged eyeliner and nude lipstick. Try this edgy style that oozes the charm of a bygone era and looks elegant from head to toe.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change)

(Hero & Featured Image: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to dress like Deepika Padukone?

You can take references from the looks mentioned above and also follow Padukone’s social media handles to get an in-depth idea of how she styles herself for various occasions.

– What makes Deepika Padukone’s styling unique?

Deepika Padukone is known to keep her style statements elegant and simple. She generally opts for classic and trendy pieces while dressing casually.

– What are the beauty secrets of Deepika Padukone?

Deepika Padukone revealed her skin secrets in an Ask-Me-Anything session on Instagram. The actor said she focused on cleansing her skin, keeping it hydrated and using sunscreen to protect it from the sun.

– How to dress up jumpsuits like Deepika Padukone?

The star is famous for effortlessly carrying jumpsuits and airport looks. Take inspiration from her monochrome jumpsuits and jumpsuits in fabrics like satin. Pay attention to the colour options and fit. Opt for minimal jewellery and nude makeup.