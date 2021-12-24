Red hot looks worn by celebrities that are sizzling up our holiday season and how to steal their style

Celebrities have been an inspiration for many things, including fashion. Here are some red looks to sport this holiday season, our muse being celebrity icons.

The holiday season is ongoing and striving, and while we might not be able to go out to celebrate it this year, we still have the opportunity to spend it in the comfort of our homes. The holidays are about celebrating with your loved ones but, why not spend the day looking ravishing in red? We have curated a list of red looks to sport this holiday season. All inspired by celebrities, these looks will undoubtedly make you ready to paint the town red.

Red looks to sport this holiday season inspired by your favourite celebrities:

Ananya Panday sporting a casual yet chic red cami

Starting with simple yet fun, this Ananya Panday red look to sport this holiday season features a casual red cami that you can pair with anything to create a holiday look. You can easily accessorise the look depending on your preferences. If you’re someone who loves to dress glam, pair this look with some statement necklaces and a gorgeous skirt, or if you like to keep it chill, you can wear it with some shorts or a pair of jeans.

Diana Penty sporting a classy red dress

You can never go wrong with a classy red dress, always making the person wearing it look incredible no matter what. This number modelled by Diana Penty is undeniably a red look to sport this holiday season. The magic of this dress is that it’s versatile, so not only is it great for the night but, it’s ideal during the day, too. A pair of nude heels with the dress, like Diana’s, or even black heels would add the perfect finishing touch to the look. Get your classy red dress here.

Priyanka Chopra sporting an alluring red suit

Priyanka Chopra rocking this stunning outfit demonstrates that even women look great in suits. It is a red look to sport this holiday season, looking powerful and striking in a blazer and pants. This ensemble is the epitome of classy and influential. Gold jewellery like the hoops Priyanka adorns complements the look perfectly. Anyone wearing this ensemble will feel like they’re ready to paint the town red with its simplicity and elegance. Get your sharp blazer here.

Nora Fatehi sporting a spectacular long red gown

If you want to be the showstopper in any place you go, this is a red look to sport this holiday season. The long red gown looks absolutely exuberant on Norah Fatehi, hugging her at the right place and flowing at the right place. This look is a sure head-turner with how elegant it looks. If you’re attending a holiday soiree or even hosting one, this is definitely a look you must reach out to, as it is an unforgettable one. Get your very own spectacular long red gown here.

Mrunal Thakur sporting a fashionable redshirt

There are ways to make a simple shirt also look dressy and stylish. You can wear it as a jacket or tuck it in only from one side, leaving the other out, making your look appear chic. You can also tie it up from the front to jazz it up. The versatility of wearing a shirt is one of the reasons why it can be a red look to sport this holiday season. You can also wear some statement jewellery to add to the ensemble. It works great for a classy yet casual day or night out. Get your fashionable redshirt here.

Khushi Kapoor sporting a steaming pair of red latex pants

It might seem like a daring red look to sport this holiday season, but latex pants are a hot trend to jump on. These fitted pants, like Khushi Kapoor, is seen donning, will spice up your outfit, making whoever wears it look slick. You can pair it with a shirt or even a corset, anything matching perfectly with these pants. Unquestionable, it will make you look like you’ve come straight out of a movie. If you’re looking to look fierce, get your pair of red latex pants here.

Athiya Shetty sporting a chic red satin suit

While you have your minimal cotton suit on one side, on the other side, you have the classy red satin suit. This suit makes looking powerful on a whole new level, adding a bit of glamour to it, too. Athiya Shetty is our muse for this red look to sport for the holiday season as she gives major boss-girl vibes. She looks great in this satin power suit that’s paired with a green statement necklace, looking great on her.

Hero Image Courtesy: Mrunal Thakur & Athiya Shetty Instagram; Featured Image Courtesy: Diana Penty Instagram