6 fun and flirty resort wear brands that are perfect for your beach vacay

Finding the ideal summer wardrobe for your next glamorous vacation can be a real challenge! We hope to ease a little bit of that packing anxiety by curating a selection of the best resort wear brands, as loved and worn by your favourite influencers, to help you discover that extra summer sparkle on your next getaway.

Bookmark these resort wear brands for your next summer vacation

Payal Singhal

When it comes to holiday wardrobe, Payal Singhal’s resort wear brand will definitely come to your rescue. Payal Singhal’s high-end resort wear pieces are luxurious and vibrant and are designed to be worn time after time. They have a selection of dresses and kaftans to enjoy your Pina Coladas in. Their gowns are adaptable enough for both the beach parties and the city.

The Boozy Button is bold, beautiful, and sexy! This brand is notable for its innovative in-house prints as well as its eye-catching colour palette and flirty vibe. If you’re seeking the ideal summer vacation wardrobe, you really need to look no further. And, let’s be real, can you possibly have a bad vacation when you’re wearing vibrant designs, wrap maxi dresses, and co-ords? With its colourful cotton-voile, side-tie, and flattering wrap silhouette, we think not.

Shivan & Narresh

Check out Shivan & Narresh’s newly launched resort wear collection for big show-stopping beach holiday outfits and swimwear. If you’re bored of the same old looks, try their innovative cuts and shapes for a new change of pace. Their collection is the perfect mix of flirty, classy, and unique pieces, delivering fresh styles you’ll adore season after season.

Guapa

Guapa is the brand to choose for a truly minimalist look. Their collection includes bikinis, one-pieces, beachy dresses, coverups, co-ords, and more. A style that emanates sophistication and quality, their products appear to last for years and will accompany you on all of your wildest adventures. This maxi dress with a halter neck comes in a vibrant orange hue that never goes out of style and complements that sun-drenched skin and beachy hair look you’ll master on your 2022 vacation.

Nadi Nadi

Are you stuck in a vacation outfit rut? Not to worry, Nadi Nadi has your back! This brand is known for its sensual and less-is-more style, and it provides designs such as bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups, party pieces, tops, and more. If you’re seeking the perfect beach party dress, you’ll find plenty of alternatives here. So, let Nadi Nadi’s designer inspire you and prepare you for your 2022 vacation.

Flirtatious

Flirtatious, inspired by bright styles and breezy vibes, uses uplifting hues, plush fabrics, and cutting-edge silhouettes for the urban customer looking to make a beach statement. Their double-layered fabric provides a snug and controlled fit to each piece. The best thing about this brand is that it offers a variety of customisation options, including colour, custom size (made to measure), and brief styles. They also offer numerous coverage options, including high cut, modest coverage, and boy legs, to meet consumers’ varying comfort levels.

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/@shivanandnarresh; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@guaparesortwear