Rimzim Dadu on completing 15 years with a retrospective exhibition at KNMA

Rimzim Dadu’s retrospective fashion exhibition at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Saket explores the 15 years of design and experiments in surface texturing.

The tradition of museums hosting design retrospectives and fashion exhibitions is common internationally. From round-up of historical costumes to tributes to contemporary designers like Virgil Abloh, fashion exhibitions are guaranteed crowd pleasers and are a great way to highlight craft. So when Kiran Nadar Museum of Art announced its collaboration with designer, Rimzim Dadu to celebrate 15 years of her textile-focused fashion house, it was a matter of great joy and pride.

Designer Rimzim Dadu has been both a genius and a recluse. She’s not the one you will find hobnobbing in fashion circles but her technique and craft is one that is often mentioned there. The event kicks off today (August 27, 2022) with a fashion show featuring Dadu’s brand new collection at KNMA Saket followed by a week-long exhibition featuring the brand’s unconventional designs. It’s an ode to her unexpected textile techniques and how she gives Indian craft a contemporary makeover. Visitors can experience some of the unique innovations like the leather patola, her weaving experiments with paper, silicon, steel chiffon, and zari in their raw form. An area called ‘The Lab’ has also been set up to allow viewers to see how these are created by Dadu’s artisans live.

“Right from the start, I didn’t want to follow conventions and norms and it was a little scary,” recalls Dadu about the brand’s beginnings 15 years back. “But after the first show got great feedback, I never looked back and I have stayed the course ever since. 15 years later, innovation and experimentation to create wearable art are at the heart of everything we do.” From steel, leather, chiffon, and cord to paper, the designer has over the years dabbled with a variety of materials changing the warp and weft of textiles in the process.

Her most challenging feat though has been the transition from ready-to-wear to couture. Each garment might always hold the expertise of couture but it was tapping into the bridal market that was a big feat for Dadu. “Launching my couture line was an extension of the brand’s ethos of creating unique and innovative pieces. I was clear that people should be able to identify a Rimzim Dadu bride or a groom in a crowd. The love from people for our couture line has been overwhelming. It also speaks volumes about how much our audiences have matured. Brides and grooms now want to own their personalities and don’t want to follow the herd.” It was a gradual shift but as Dadu notes more and more “people want to stand out and own their personalities.” Its this segment that Dadu has been catering to.

Comfort and functionality though is other aspects that Dadu never leaves out of her garments. It’s one that she’s stood by despite challenges in construction and experiments in surface texturing. But at the end of it all, for Dadu her biggest lesson has been “the importance of staying true to my values and my craft and not compromising with anything.” It’s this unshakable individuality in craft and creativity that the exhibition at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art hopes to capture. “I think fashion and art are very much two sides of the same coin. And it’s time that the two communities started working together to find points of confluence,” concludes Dadu about this unique merger.

All Images: Courtesy RimZim Dadu.