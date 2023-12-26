Rimzim Dadu’s avant-garde designs reimagined as resortwear via the Disco Era

The exuberance of dancing to uptempo music all night long in a nightclub or discotheque is unexplainable. It is perhaps a slice of this joy that Rimzim Dadu hopes to capture in her first-ever resort collection inspired by the Disco Era. Titled #RimzimDaduDisco, the collection is inspired by the disco style that peaked in the 70s and is essentially ensembles designed to stand out in a dark discothèque. The Disco Era was the penultimate in self-awareness and sexual expression directly translated into their clothing. A revolution of sorts, the clothing was a curation of dance-floor-friendly ensembles like bell-bottom pants, crop tops, jumpsuits and short dresses, a sensibility that has transcended years and continues to dominate our partying choices. Rimzim Dadu, then, borrows from this ideology to create clothing that is “a youthful celebration of life”.

Launched at Delhi’s popular nightlife spot, Chica, the show was partly a runway presentation and partly an experiential disco party. The guest list included young star Aashim Gulati who took to the stage, Gurfateh Pirzada, Samiksha Pednekar and the city’s swish set. Circling back to the new Rimzim Dadu Disco collection which is a blend of Dadu’s signature sculpted metallic cords, mesh, and weaves plus, an exploration of corded fringe, space lines and waves to create a visual spectacle. We loved how the Rimzim Dadu Disco collection is inspired by a past era but focuses on futuristic textiles and techniques.

2023 has been quiet a year for Rimzim Dadu. She started with a 15-year celebration of her work with a show at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art that saw actor Vijay Verma walking the runway. Followed by a debut at the FDCI India Couture Week, the launch of a dedicated menswear store in Delhi and the creation of a special edition Mahindra electric SUV (more details below). All the while, juggling the role of a mother, Dadu is on a roll and we get front-row seats to this fabulous journey as we catch up with her about charting unknown territories, finding her groove and how she continues to stay elusive on social media despite being an integral part of it.

Everything you need to know about the Rimzim Dadu Disco collection:

Why Disco?

I love the disco era because of its unapologetic celebration of self-expression and freedom, of course, we have presented it through our aesthetic with a nod to the future. The collection and showcase exude a vibrant energy and a sense of liberation that perfectly aligns with our aim to push the boundaries of conventional fashion. By incorporating disco elements into our collection, we create a playful and eclectic range that captures the spirit of a time when self-expression was paramount. This decision reflects our desire to deliver an immersive experience that is exceptional and unforgettable, going beyond the ordinary. Closing the year with a resounding celebration, this collection felt very organic and apt.

What is your favourite dancing/partying memory?

There are so many to remember, but some of my happiest times have been in Europe with friends! Berlin especially was a very fun city with vibrant nightlife.

Where and how did you stumble upon the Disco Era as the inspiration for the Rimzim Dadu resort collection? And how did you align it to match your signature design styles?

Inspiration struck me when I delved into the disco era, known for its extravagant self-expression and liberating ambience. The decision to draw from this period was a purposeful choice, aiming to infuse the collection with a spirit of jubilation and delight. By aligning the disco theme with our distinctive design styles, we have taken a futuristic approach that transcends the era in itself and presents our take on it. We intended to transform the typically serious perception of couture into a stellar and youthful one, by incorporating the cosmic concept of gravitational waves pulsating through infinity into the collection. This fusion of disco elements with the avant-garde aesthetic and craftsmanship of the couturier has resulted in an eclectic and sophisticated collection that serves as a playful tribute to the disco era while simultaneously looking ahead to the future of fashion. The collection is a testament to our non-conformist approach to our brand’s artistry and craftsmanship, aiming to explore uncharted territories and redefine the norms of traditional couture.

As we close the year, what have been the three best things that have happened to you or three you are proud of?

The year started with a really fun collaboration with our favourite, the very talented Vijay Varma, through an Experiential campaign ‘Art in Motion’ and now we are closing the year with a bang! One of my proudest achievements is the creation of a special edition Mahindra electric SUV, which was later auctioned. The proceeds from the auction were donated to charity, making it a significant contribution towards a greener and more sustainable future. I am truly proud to have played a role in initiating this conversation and working towards a better world. We also presented our first-ever showcase at FDCI’s India Couture Week along with the launch of a dedicated menswear store at DLF Emporio. As a female designer, it has been fascinating to witness the growth and development of my menswear collection over the years, from just a few pieces in 2019 to now having a full-fledged store. Lastly, one of the most fulfilling experiences for me personally has been witnessing the growth and evolution of my baby, and observing her unique personality take shape. These three accomplishments hold a special place in my heart.

Technological innovation is constantly driving fashion today, does it play a role in your sculptural silhouettes?

The essence of my work lies in the constant interplay between handmade craftsmanship and technology. I am always mindful of striking a delicate balance between the two, as I aim to create a captivating fusion of traditional artistry and the wonders of modern technology. This harmonious blend of handwork, craftsmanship, and technological innovation is truly a thing of beauty.

You have been hailed as a visionary designer, how do you feel about this?

To be honest, I am not certain. I simply act on my natural inclinations. I have always held the belief that it is best not to conform or follow popular trends. Instead, I trust my instincts and follow my heart, whether it is in fashion or shaping my brand.

What has been your approach to designing avant-garde, experimental clothing through the years?

I have always been conscious that even within the genre of Anant Garde my clothes are functional and wearable. Over the past few years I’ve understood the audience better and tried to find the right balance in design – trying to make the clothes more approachable.

Do you find social media stimulating or overwhelming? Do you think it’s essential to fashion today?

Social media no longer excites or overwhelms me. I have learned to view it at face value, recognising that it has become excessively curated and has lost its realness over time. It no longer has any effect on me. Nevertheless, I do acknowledge its significance in the fashion industry. Ultimately, it serves as a media platform where I can exhibit my work and narrate my brand’s story, enabling me to establish connections with my audience. Hence, it remains an essential aspect of our brand.