How Rishi and Vibhuti made a leap of faith from being doctors to designers

If multi-tasking had a face, Rishi and Vibhuti would be the right choices! The doctor-designer duo, Rishu and Vibhuti talk about their journey into the field of fashion so far.

Looking for a perfect blend of European influences with an Indie touch? Well, that description leads us right to the doorstep of the renowned doctors turned designers duo aka Rishi and Vibhuti. Yes, we know that conventionally doctors are expected to do wonders for their patients, but Rishi and Vibhuti’s skilled hands can do much more than that. Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal are without a doubt a force to reckon with, courtesy of their unmatched creativity and artistic sight. Their journey from cramming medical textbooks to showcasing their passion on the ramps wouldn’t have been an easy one, but they sure knew how to make that work.

Now that the label is much appreciated by the masses we know where to find those boho chic and contemporary silhouettes for our upcoming festivities. From sourcing locally from local vendors to weaving the thread of culture into their designs, Rishi and Vibhuti’s homegrown label has found its way to our list of favourites. Further to know more about their journey into the field of fashion, this multi-hyphenate duo talks about this feather to their hat and carving a niche for Rishi and Vibhuti.

In conversation with the doctors turned designers: Rishi and Vibhuti

As you guys are known as the ‘doctor-designer’ duo, so tell me what made you foray into the domain of fashion while being involved in such an intense profession?

The journey to the fashion domain was something which was due to the shared passion for creativity and self-expression. While medical professions are indeed very intense, we firmly believed that we can multitask and we can live all of our dreams. So, for fashion, our brand was something that brings in our creative and the joyous side of us and helps us stay motivated to live life.

What was your vision behind ‘Rishi and Vibhuti’? What was the moodboard you had in mind?

The mood board was inspired by what was in daily life. The quality of the fabric, the nature, the European influence from the Westerns and having the Indi touch in between them and having a mix of Indian and European influences and that’s how we have the mood board of a Western mixture.

Since your designs have always been more inclined towards the Indo-western space, so was there a particular reason behind choosing this genre?

So, at that time people started, and the print was very Indianised. Still, it’s very Indian. It’s either an abstract or a very boho Indian. We have entered the boho Indian segment doing a lot of botanicals, a lot of bigger flowers, tropical fruits or getting into berries, something exotic, flora exotic fruits making it the bigger mood to have that expression. What we think is that the Indian silhouettes, the Indian elements are very important but as we are entering the modern world and a woman does not want to be restricted to a specific silhouette, wear a lehenga only to a wedding, or wear sarees only. So, we wanted something that resonates with modern women but still has that Indian element. So, that is why we dived into the Indo-western zone.

How important do you think it is to embrace and adapt one’s culture and heritage in order to flourish as a designer?

For us embracing and infusing one’s culture is like weaving a thread of culture into that tapestry of design. It’s very profoundly connected to the roots and how we design it in a very chic and contemporary format. It’s what we love the most and we want to get into the culture in that way only.

Tell us about your latest collection.

The latest is a fruit-inspired collection. So, we have three fruits. One is muskmelon. So, we have taken shades of sage green and coral peach. Then there is a pineapple in yellow and ocean blue which is like a raw pineapple from brown to what we see after that. The last one is a blueberry. It’s a mixture of raspberry and blueberry. That’s how we designed it.

Since Rishi and Vibhuti is a homegrown label so tell us how you source your materials and how important you think it is to embrace local elements as a fashion label.

We only use local vendors. We have a lot of artisans who are working from their homes. We have a lot of female karigaars who are practising with us. We have a lot of women karigars also and eventually what we do from scratch, so we have a sampling done and then the team goes to surf the NGOs also to get the bulk production done from there. So, we have trims eventually coming from Lucknow also or from Gujrat. We have a wide verse of getting fabric together from all homegrown things as well. The elements are also very local. We make sure that all our vendors are from India mostly from Delhi. We go to different markets to explore new elements so that we can incorporate that into our collection.

Where do you see Indian fashion on the global map today and what is that one thing you both feel is still missing in Indian fashion?

What is missing is to accept what we do best. Not getting influenced by what people are doing. We have the richest culture and heritage which is for a very long time. We should embrace it and profoundly say it is ours. We should start wearing more of what we produce in India.

Three things that define the label, Rishi and Vibhuti?

Fun, young and electric.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Rishi and Vibhuti