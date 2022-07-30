Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna on making their couture debut with their collection, Fibonacci

Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna are here to book a permanent spot on your couture calendars with their collection, Fibonacci. The collection comes with a promise to add an exotic charm to your wedding ensembles and evening wardrobes.

Giving a new face and stature to the world of couture, the FDCI India Couture Week 2022 is doing a splendid job in adding its fair share to the fashion scene. The ongoing event witnessed some of the finest couturiers in India and is still on a spree to blow our minds away. Speaking of which, the dynamic designer duo, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna quite literally left no stone unturned in conquering couture with their latest collection titled ‘Fibonacci’ along with the fiery diva of B-Town, Malaika Aroa playing muse for the said designer’s couture collection.

Fibonacci by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna is one couture collection capable to transform you from shaking a leg at a sangeet ceremony, to being all poise and classy at one of Vienna’s historic ballrooms within seconds. From playing with patterns to mastering the art of precision, Fibonacci is here to add a glint of glimmer to your evenings and to take contemporary choices for the upcoming wedding season a notch above the rest. So, all of this combined we decided to catch up with Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and get them to spill some tea about what makes them ahead of the game.

In conversation with the designer duo, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

The brand had always done couture-worthy objects, but what led you to create a full collection dedicated to it?

Our clients have always expected this out of us. Our techniques and embroideries have always been spoken about and the intricacy of each garment. We decided it’s high time we venture into a full couture zone and position ourselves as a couture show now, and honestly, it came very naturally to us.

What are the distinguishing aspects of this collection, from your usual pieces?

In this collection, every piece is a study in precision. We have worked on newer silhouettes, more couture styled, more constructed pieces. Each garment is made by hand, taking hours and hours. It’s an amalgamation of art and architecture.

Any hero pieces from this collection that you would like to talk about?

Our show stopper outfit, which is made with so much precision and intricacy. The lines are perfect and make the best cocktail outfit for a bride. For menswear our embellished and constructed jackets.

What is the inspiration and mood board for this collection?

The collection is called Fibonacci. In this collection, dramatic fabrics meet precise techniques in defined patterns. Every pattern in this collection is uniform, built with clear lines and divisions. With Fibonacci, we present a world that is perfect, returned from the brink of chaos. The collection had actually started much earlier in our head when we decided to venture into an all-out couture zone as a brand. The ideation and process have taken about 3-5 months and we are very excited to be back on the runway.

What according to you is the 2022 bride looking for? Both for her big day and for other occasions?

The 2022 bride is intelligent, believes in herself, and knows what’s best for her. Every bride wants a sustainable outfit and not something that just lies in the wardrobe and not to wear anything they cannot enjoy their own events in. Our brides believe in our brand ethos and understand our designs and patterns.

All images courtesy: Instagram