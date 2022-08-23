Roll up to work in style with these office bags for men

If you don’t want your laptop and other belongings flapping around in your bookstore tote when you pull up to work, or if you want to make a better impression in a more professional setting, these are the best office bags for men to invest in.
View this post on Instagram
A sturdy bag must last whether you carry your entire life on your shoulders or only the essentials. Workplace bags should be perfect for back-and-forth office visits, among other things. While you may not be as trendy as other men, the ease of carrying a bag should not be overlooked. Having a place to keep everything you need, whether you’re at a desk or out in the field, is a great way to organise and care for your possessions.
When it comes to men’s bags, not many of us have a certain vision or notion in mind. But, guess what, we can’t have one bag for every event or routine activity. You must have the appropriate selection of man bags to fit your needs, depending on your purpose, preferences, and wants.
So, whether you want to be bold and carry a man bag or something simple and functional, we have you covered. Scroll through to discover your style.
Invest in these office bags for men
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Gucci Logo-debossed grained-leather briefcase
- Lapis Bard Ducorium Dorchester Business Bag
- Scarters Office Bag
- Ted Baker Freds Colorblock Document Bag
- Scharf Come Bag Soon Tan Formal Leather Bag
- Hammonds Flycatcher Leather Messenger Bag with Detachable Strap
- Apsis Black Medium Messenger Bag
- Shinola Canfield Traveler Briefcase
Gucci’s recognisable logos are eschewed for the minimalist design of this black leather briefcase, shaped to a slimline form with subtle embossed lettering.
Taking inspiration from the Renaissance technique inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s “sfumato”, that creates a rare, the edges, hand painted by highly skilled craftsmen, gradually darkens the blue colour. Features such as the unique Brogue design handwork on the straps, padded handles, the saddle stitch in and around the bag add to its overall appeal.
3 /8
This bag is great for those who do not need to carry much. It is a high-quality laptop sleeve designed for everyday use. It offers a soft yet thick fabric inside to protect your laptop from bumps, scratches, and jerks, making it ideal for portability or business commutes. It also comes with a comfy, removable sling for use when travelling. The front of the sleeve contains a smaller compartment for carrying an e-reader, charging cord, notepad, and other items. Both compartments are held together by magnetic buttons that open and close easily, as well as a metal hook on the outside.
You will be ushered with compliments when you carry this men’s office bag from the Come Bag Soon collection by Scharf. Assured to hold your belongings safe, this high-quality leather laptop bag is all you need to be in fashion. Featuring a zip closure and double handle straps, this tan laptop bag also has a solid pattern that makes it look utterly chic. This laptop bag has 2 compartments that fit your 17-inch laptop and other essentials easily.
Adorned with a sleek look, this messenger bag features a spacious compartment to accommodate all essentials in a safe manner. While the good quality leather assures durability, the top handle promises carrying comfort. The zip closure will keep your valuable belongings secure. It also has a front compartment that will easily fit small items.
Created for retro fashion lovers, this unisex’s messenger bag from Apsis is a fusion of style and utility. Adorned with a solid pattern, this black messengers features 2 compartments and pockets to accommodate all essentials in a safe manner. While the good quality PU assures durability, the double handle straps promise carrying comfort. The zip closure will keep your valuable belongings secure.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: One that is both sturdy and functional while also being visually appealing is trendy.
Answer: Here are a few tips for keeping your office bags in good condition: Keep them in a dust bag when not in use, store them on a shelf, clean up spills immediately, and use cleaning products designed for bags.
Answer: Nude colours go with every outfit and colour. You can pair a nude colour bag with an all-black, all-white, or metallic colour outfit.