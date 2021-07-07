Royals have long been regarded as fashion icons, but over the years some of their ensembles have reached the pinnacle of style and grace, causing quite a stir.

Some of their looks even made history, while their extravagant hats and head-turning looks at events — as well as impeccable choice of accessories — left us in awe.

Royals love their fashion brands and tend to stick to the ones that amalgamate tradition and practicality. Spotted on the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Rania and Meghan Markle, here are some of the designers and fashion brands that have made the most iconic outfits for royals, and continue to be favoured by them today.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant fashion icon with her era-defining outfits. Today, the monarch loves her custom colourful ensembles by designer Angela Kelly, which help her stand out in the crowd. She is always pairing them with her signature black Launer handbags and Anello & Davide loafers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess is known for her elegant style. Be it gorgeous midi dresses, classic work attire or preppy casual outfits, she carries everything with grace. She has long been an ardent lover of Alexander McQueen dresses but she loves her Zara and H&M pieces as well. She is also famous for recycling her outfits and repeating her favourite coats and dresses among others. Here’s a range of Alexander McQueen outfits she has been seen in.

Apart from the designer labels, she loves wearing Zara outfits.

Here are some of her other go-to brands for casual outfits.

Another favourite of Kate Middleton is the London-based brand Catherine Walker & Co.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has ushered in a new wave of modernity with chic street style and is not afraid of dressing up in bold colours. She loves her navys, greens and reds, though green is reportedly her favourite amongst all. She dons everything effortlessly, making her one of the most stylish royals. Let us take a look at some of her favourite fashion brands.

Meghan has been wearing the Canadian knitwear brand Line the Label for years.

Meghan also made headlines when she wore an emerald green custom dress by the British designer Emilia Wickstead which reportedly cost US$2,000 and paired the look with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall has evolved her signature fashion style from exquisite lace outfits to custom suits with bright colours paired with Chanel pumps and pearls. Hats are one of her signature accessories that always matching her outfits.

Though she has many favourite fashion brands, she loves her custom-made suit sets from ace London designer Anna Valentine.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan

Queen Rania’s royal wardrobe has all the designer numbers from leading fashion houses including Valentino, Michael Kors and Elie Saab. Her public fashion looks lean towards diplomatic and conservative codes yet are classy and sophisticated at the same time.

She is a lover of trench coats and long, flowy dresses. Here are some of her favourites.

Princess Mary of Denmark

The Aussie-turned-Danish royal has long been known as a style muse and just like the Duchess of Cambridge, she shares the same love for designer brands like Alexander McQueen. She also has a penchant for midi skirts and dresses.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Thailand

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand is an emerging style icon known for her eclectic style and designer wardrobe comprising pieces from luxury brands like Chanel, Balmain and Dior, alongside Thai couturiers such as Tirapan.

She has also been a cover girl for Vogue Thailand, Prestige and Harper’s Bazaar. She is a designer herself under the Sirivannavari label.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry has demonstrated classic royal style with military gear, classic suits and top hats for a touch of sophistication. He has a penchant for elegant and unconventional suit colours and he has served some of his best fashion moments alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry has managed to look crisp yet incredibly cool with custom-made suits from Gives & Hawkes, which has also dressed Prince Charles, George VI, George V and Prince Williams.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Princess Madeleine is all about neutral ensembles and classy, figure-flattering silhouettes. She has been wowing fans with her off-white, beige and summery outfits, setting her own fashion statements.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie loves her floral prints and flowy silhouettes to complement her fashion-forward style. She has been spotted wearing Erdem floral dresses with matching headbands. And she is also a proud outfit repeater.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s show-stopping style includes everything from Chanel pumps to Angela Kelly suit sets, royal gowns and head-turning hats. She loves her floral outfits and matching headgear. Here are some of her favourite fashion brands for florals and more.

This story first appeared on Prestige Singapore

Hero and featured images: (L-R) Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark /Scanpix /AFP; Tolga Akmen/ AFP; Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram