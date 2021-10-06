Are runway crashers a nuisance or the jolt that fashion needs before we all crash and burn?

Runway crashers are not a new breed of a rarity that is headed towards extinction. They have been around disrupting shows, grabbing eyeballs, creating a nuisance, and sometimes even making statements.

The most recent runway crasher to get the fashion world buzzing was at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 runway presentation at the Paris Fashion Week. Strutting amongst the models was a protestor with a banner reading, “Overconsumption = Extinction.” While the protestor was pulled off the runway by multiple security guards immediately, the statement she made is going to stay in fashion’s consciousness for a while.

As we progress to physical shows in a post-pandemic world, there is slipping and blurring of the values we propagated during our time indoors. Sustainability, 2020’s most overused term, is giving way to revenge buying, sexy dressing (as a rebellion against lounge dressing) and extravagance in all aspects. A disruption like this for one of fashion’s biggest luxury brands is certainly a statement that is hard to ignore. As we let this thought sink in and play around in our minds, let’s have a glance at the multiple occasions runway crashers disrupted fashion shows.

As people are discussing this act of rebellion, many on the internet are looking for supermodel Gigi Hadid to save the day. Not too long ago, a woman later identified as YouTuber Marie Benoliel jumped on the Chanel stage and started walking with the models during the finale. Gigi Hadid who was in the vicinity took it upon herself to intervene and with a firm hand on the runway crashers shoulder ushered her off stage.

Runway crasher makes an ironic statement at Dior

Not all fashion runway crashers do so on a whimsy, many choose to take the risk of police custody and charges in a bid to make a social statement. Similar was the case at Dior’s Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear show when a woman from climate action group Extinction Rebellion walked the runway with a banner, “We Are All Fashion Victims”. The irony of the act being that Dior’ creative director of women’s wear, Maria Grazia Chiuri regularly uses her designs to make political statements.

Not all protestors are gatecrashers as seen at Gucci

While it’s easy to assume that runway crashers or protestors are usually outside elements, it’s sometimes in the in-house team or people in the know. Model Ayesha Tan-Jones made headlines when she held up her hands at the Gucci Spring 2002 show with the message, “Mental health is not fashion.” It was done in protest to Gucci’s looks that resembled a straightjacket used to restrain mentally ill patients. It was a spur of the moment decision that really made an impact.

Topless protestors making a case for models at Nina Ricci

Back in 2014, Nina Ricci’s Spring 2014 runway was gatecrashed by two topless women with the words “models don’t go to brothels” and “fashion dictaterror” written on their bodies. A part of the Ukrainian feminism activist group Femen known for similar protests certainly grabbed eyeballs.

From PETA to environmental protestors, runway crashers are greatly responsible for starting the conversation. But at the end of the day, it’s up to fashion’s stalwarts to take cue from these disruptions.