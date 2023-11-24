facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments
Style
24 Nov 2023

In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments

Browse gallery
In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments
Anushka Narula
In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments
Style
In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments

Saba Azad, a versatile artist hailing from India, has made her mark in the entertainment industry through her multifaceted talents in acting, singing, and music. Her journey in the spotlight began with her debut in the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi, marking the commencement of a career that embraced diverse roles in Bollywood movies like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Aurangzeb.

Beyond her acting career, she showcases her musical abilities as part of the music duo Madboy/Mink, collaborating alongside her brother Imaad Shah. Together, they explore a blend of funk, disco, and pop, experimenting across various genres and sounds, carving a distinct space within the music scene.

In addition to her artistic pursuits, Saba Azad shares glimpses of her personal style on her Instagram, offering a window into her fashion choices that often blend elegance with a hint of unconventionality, reflecting her multifaceted persona.

Scroll through our gallery to explore Saba Azad’s fashion moments

Saba Azad’s career reflects her versatility and creativity, encompassing acting, music, and fashion. Her ability to excel in multiple artistic realms is evident in her diverse pursuits within the entertainment industry.

Want to explore Azad’s diverse talents? Take a peek into her Instagram gallery, where her fashion moments complement her multifaceted career, offering a glimpse into an artist who seamlessly embodies acting, music, and style.

All Images: Courtesy sabazad/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

  • What nationality is Saba Azad?

Saba Azad is an Indian actress, singer, and performer, making her an Indian national.

  • What is Saba Azad biography?

Azad, born on June 1, 1984, in Delhi, India, is a versatile talent in the Indian entertainment scene. Initially gaining fame as one half of the music duo “Madboy/Mink,” blending funk and pop, she later expanded into acting. Azad has showcased her skills in Bollywood and indie films like “Dil Kabaddi,” “Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge,” and “Aurangzeb,” displaying her vibrant persona and artistic range in both music and acting pursuits.

Saba Azad Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad fashion moments
In Pictures: Saba Azad’s Instagram fashion moments

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.