Sabyasachi Mukherjee on his new store launch in New York

Sabyasachi Mukherjee on bringing a slice of Calcutta to New York with his newly-opened beautiful baroque boutique on Christopher Street.

Sabyasachi boutiques are a bit like museum shops. It’s a marriage of art and culture with commerce, a place which allows you to soak in the culture of India before you shop. And what better place than New York, the home to some of the most unique and upscale boutiques in the world, for the latest outpost of Sabyasachi? The newly opened Sabyasachi boutique on Christopher Street captures the heritage, craft, culture and history of the country and the brand. It’s decadent and filled with trinkets, artworks and a beautiful prêt collection by India’s ace couturier.

A closer look inside the Sabyasachi New York boutique:

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has always been a rule-breaker. Not one to be content with the way things are done and he is always looking for an alternative narrative ending. The inception of the Sabyasachi New York boutique was a similar one. On a flight home from New York Fashion Week, he had an epiphany that made him realise what was missing. “I was always upset by the fact that while India has such a deep history of luxury but we weren’t seeing Indian luxury brands proliferate the markets. I wanted to create a design narrative that was entrenched in heritage and craftsmanship but that could be made relevant to our lifestyle today. I realised that I had to first own my space in my own country and create a brand that was authentically Indian before I took it to the world. And now the time has come,” shares the designer.

This blurring of geographical and cultural boundaries to establish a luxury brand is one that is at the core of the brand. “To appreciate and discover, any brand irrespective of geography, you have to be present in the global market. I think there is a lot of admiration for Indian crafts and craftsmanship. But there are barely any Indian luxury brands, even in India. I do believe this will change and we will create a big impact in the years to come. After all, there is nothing rarer right now than the finest of craftsmanship—that is true luxury. And India has such a massive heritage and legacy. But to create a luxury brand you also need a perspective and a strong design aesthetic that is not driven by trend and time, but can stand the test of time.”

Wondering what to expect at the Sabyasachi New York boutique? “Each store experience is distinct but there is a consistency across all my stores,” says the designer. “I think it comes from the spirit of Calcutta, which is so beautifully embodied in the old homes and palaces of the city. It’s where art, culture, craft, heritage and history come together seamlessly but with a distinct point of view. It’s layered together in this almost heady mix. Where legacy meets a certain intellectual sense of modernity, in how hybrid it is. And yet each is distinct and unique, there’s a certain site specificity to it. Each space and location renders a certain je ne sais quoi that is it’s own. The store in New York became almost a metaphor for the journey from Calcutta to New York.” The result is an awe-inspiring space filled with antique Dutch pottery, hand-fired tiles from Utah, framed mirrors, handmade brass sculptures, block-printed lampshades, chandeliers, leather-bound books and antiquities. Artworks from Sabyasachi Art Foundation dot the space as well as as old Indian Pichhwais, vintage photography and rare lithographs all against the Sabyasachi for Nilaya wallpaper.

Collaborations with PotteryBarn, H&M and an exclusive jewellery collection at Bergdorf Goodman, Sabyasachi has already established his design philosophy in the west. Plus, with the brands’ deeply rooted aesthetic, the brides of the South Asian diaspora are already regular customers. But with the New York boutique, it’s the global luxury audience that the designer wants to entice. “I believe that this store will change how the global customer will perceive Indian luxury and design,” he shares. The store launch comes arm-in-arm with the release of the ‘Namaste New York’ edit of dresses, trench coats, trousers and kaftans. The aesthetic is one that’s easily recognisable to the brand, after all trends and rules are never a Sabyasachi trait. “I believe in making modern heirlooms. In making something that can stand the test of time and last for generations,” concludes the designer.

All images: Courtesy Sabyasachi.