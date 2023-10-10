Sakshi Sindwani on defying norms and carving her own niche

While others were finding a way to fit in Sakshi Sindwani was paving her own way into content creation by means of self-love and by defying stereotypes. Her bold and beautiful persona is what lured us into having a candid chat with her about her journey so far.

What may be considered conventional or stereotypical in fashion and beauty I’m sure Sakshi Sindwani begs to differ from it all! Having been taking rounds on all our Instagram feeds ever since she forayed into the fashion space, Sakshi Sindwani is a loud and proud content creator carving a niche one aesthetic at a time. She is not one to stick to norms, instead, she believes in experimenting and innovating with her own style and using expression as a tool for fashion. Sindwani’s soaring success in the field of content creation is what also brought her to the ramp and ever since we’ve seen her walk for some of the most celebrated names in the industry. She has been lauded for her sartorial preferences which are everything, but basic, because as per what she believes life’s too short to be basic, and I couldn’t relate more!

From shunning tags and labels to being the flag bearer of body positivity, Sakshi Sindwani is here to change narratives instead of falling prey to clichés. So, to dig deeper into her journey we had an exclusive chat with her about, fashion, stereotypes, and more.

In conversation with content creator Sakshi Sindwani

Firstly, tell us how you forayed into the fashion space and how the journey has been so far.

I think I was always interested in fashion. It started because of my sister because she was interested in fashion so much. So, I think I grew up with a very fashion-savvy sister and my dad also you know it’s a good-looking family we were all interested in fashion and I think it was just a knack for me to style myself.

Even my fashion sense when I was younger was very on point it was very 90s. But I was a very brainy child so I made the decision to take science because I was an A-grade student but fashion never left my side, and I did my graduation with a Bachelor of Science Zoology honours because I thought engineering was my calling but it was not and I took up fashion styling and image design in post-graduation I finally did what my calling was and then became even more obsessed with fashion especially more so with my youtube days when I started my Instagram journey back in 2019.

And well the journey has been very blessed, I have been able to hopefully make some mark in the industry in terms of working with the best of the fashion brands, the brands that did not see inclusivity now becoming super inclusive from the likes of Tarun Tahlianni, Manish Malhotra, Gaurav Gupta, Amit Agarwal, Falguni Shane Peacock. So definitely big moves in fashion and really love it every single day of my life.

You have always been one to talk about breaking norms in terms of fashion. So what is the definition of fashion for Sakshi Sindhwani?

I think the definition of fashion for Sakshi is an experiment. I don’t try to stick to one aesthetic. I think choosing one aesthetic is very boring for me. I want to have a new character every single time. I put together a look. That’s important to me.

My intention and my mentality today what character or what look can I nail? So if I’m doing grunge, I want to properly do grunge. If I’m doing elegant, I want to make sure that it’s like Diana or Marilyn Monroe elegant. Fashion has no rules for me and that’s the most important part. Stereotypes are boring. Fashion rules are boring. I never go and stick to them. And if trends work for you, great. If they don’t, follow your own path, as fashion is a form of very big self-expression for me. How I dress up is determined by my mood and how I feel. And it’s ever evolving and it’s ever changing. And I don’t think my fashion statement today will at all be similar to my fashion statement five years later or even two years later. Because I want to keep constantly evolving and I want to touch every single path that I wish for making my own rules in fashion.

You are often seen appreciating homegrown brands, so as a content creator, where do you see India on the global map today?

I think India is already making such an amazing mark globally, but it’s only crazier and bigger for Indian fashion brands. Honestly, it is about time that brands don’t just see us for our culture, but also for the skill and the talent that our artisans possess. It’s unlike any other market, we are one of a kind and we are truly exquisite and extraordinary. It’s very difficult to replace what Indians do in terms of fashion and how India is shaping and setting trends for fashion. I really don’t think the world has anybody like Indian artisans and very shortly and not very slowly, Indian homegrown brands and Indian designers are gonna rule the global market. I think people are getting more and more aware. I think India just needed a platform like social media to reach the world easily and safely show their talents and let the world know that this is the power that we always had. And it’s time that you give us the credit with its due.

How far do you think India has come in terms of inclusivity in fashion and where do you think we still lack?

I think India has come fairly far in terms of inclusivity. It only makes sense, I do not know why we did not come here sooner, this should have happened many, many years ago.

I think globally, the US started showing inclusivity in a more public sense and things that got viral first, before India, were catching on. Seeing that big designer houses like Versace and Michael Kors became inclusive, but India was catching on very late, I think we should have got on to the bandwidth and we should have started the trend of inclusivity, considering Indian women are curvier, I think a standard Indian body type is curvy we are not built skinny. And inclusivity is something that is the truth and it is the story of every household. I think every household pretty much has curvy ladies and curvy bodies and different body types and I think it is a country of various different body types, so inclusivity should have started long back, but, you know, at least we are on the right path. I think in fashion shows, this is something that is truly special to me, I have been able to see that change from having no inclusivity shown ever in any of the fashion shows to now. I think little steps towards normalising body types are going to go into long-term change, you know, long-term awareness and it will just become the new standard slowly and steadily to be accepting of all body types. I think that is the way it should be, but we have a long long way to go, I think we still somehow sometimes show tokenism in a lot of ways, I think brands still need to understand the concept of why fat tax is harmful, I think brands need to own up a little like own up responsibility of dressing bigger body types and do it responsibly, do it sensitively and it is very important for brands to also understand that if they make that change, they are only diversifying their clientele and their customers and they are only broadening their horizons and reaching a different market that really needs some freshness, you know, we have been told to wear baggy clothes and just ugly clothes for far too long now, we do not want to be in that bracket, in that stereotype at all, I think designers also need to like think out of the box and create meaningful silhouettes for us and hopefully hopefully dresses better and understand our body type better, it is not that hard, genuinely you did it for skinny people, you can very well do it for the customers that are regularly buying for you.

Top 5 cinematic icons who inspire your style

I will start with India, one of my first icons of style was Sonam Kapoor, she really has and still continues to change how fashion is seen in our country and it is commendable, to say the least, I think she is the only person that I look up to in fashion in Bollywood. I think I would say Lady Diana, I love her style, I am so inspired by her confidence and her style, I have always been, I have always been in huge admiration of Beyonce and her style as well as how unapologetic and fearless she is. Cinematic icons like Jennifer Aniston, and JLo-Jennifer Lopez, I have been in admiration of both of them.

How big of a challenge was it for you to fit in the industry and do you agree with the labels like plus size models being used in the profession?

Honestly, when I started, I will be very frank, I did not mind the term being plus size used because at least we are headed in the right direction of inclusivity, I do not care what they call me, at least girls know that body types are being seen, at least that change is being made, so labels or not, I never even gave attention to it. So for me, it was definitely about climbing that first ladder, that was most important. I did not have enough vocabulary or enough understanding of the repercussions that come with labels. I was just happy being given that opportunity and given that spot. I was the first girl in the Indian market to have been selected as a pool model in fashion, in major league fashion weeks, like Lakme Fashion Week and I became the first to have been walking for Couture Week as well.

But later on, I did a really interesting interview wherein I was asked about the difference between a plus-size and a mid-size body and that’s when I sort of started recognising myself as a mid-size creator. During that interview, I realised we needed to stop calling me a plus size because I am not that! I am a mid-size creator and a model and yeah labels don’t matter but if they did, that’s what I am.

I think labels are harmful because then you start stereotyping. I am not a plus-size model or I am not the inclusive quota model, no, I am just a model and I think people need to start seeing it like that and they will only start seeing it like that when we address ourselves as just models and not plus size and when magazines and articles and agencies and organisations stop calling us plus size and just call us models!

What is Sakshi Sandhwani’s advice to all women out there?

I am going to give my advice to all women out there, whether you are from whatever category, shape, form, background, colour, skin, or height, my one big piece of advice is don’t overthink your life away. Your opinion of yourself matters the most. It matters over other people’s opinions of you. You are unstoppable! You are literally stopping yourself if you’re overthinking your life away and life’s too small to live in regret and fear and most importantly in comparison. If you live your life in comparison, you’re really stopping your truest, grandest potential and just being authentic to who you are just know that authenticity is the biggest strength of it all and it’s the biggest blessing. Accept yourself exactly the way you are and never stop working on your growth. Always take care of your mind, body and health. And yeah, always remember you’re beautiful from every angle, every point of view.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Sakshi Sindwani.