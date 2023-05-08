SAND by Shirin debuts its first ever menswear collection for a breezy summer

The epitome of fluidity and fashion, aka SAND By Shirin is here with yet another series of flattering silhouettes not just for women, but also for men this time. So, here is Shirin Mann, talking about launching FAE – her first-ever menswear collection.

With the summer months dominating our wardrobes, fluid fits and easy silhouettes are two things we crave, and SAND by Shirin Mann is one brand that checks those boxes. SAND by Shirin is the brainchild and a creative labour of love from Shirin Mann, that avoids labels like ‘trends’ and takes pleasure in curating designs inspired by our surroundings. SAND which is an acronym for Such-A-Nice-Day aims at making fashion easy, accessible yet chic. Speaking of which, SAND’s spring/summer 23 collection is not just another breezy summer edit but also marks the advent of the brand’s first-ever menswear collection- FAE. Fae translates to ‘dance in the air’, also confidence and belief. It introduces us to a new set of colour stories of dusk blue, and clay, an amalgamation of natural and ocean sand along with mint and soft sea blue.

Shirin’s understanding of fashion and style is quite evident in every silhouette of SAND. It sure looks like she’s well versed with what women expect in terms of style today, but now Mann is also set to cater to men with her style ethos. When asked about a few summer staples for men, she said “The ideal summer wardrobe for a man would incorporate relaxed fits, breathable fabrics, showcasing textures and cuts that create dimension while still channelling a more comprehensive look. Choosing the right fabrics across familiar styles like shirts, pants, and shorts is the way to go while picking staples for your summer wardrobe this season.”

Shirin’s everyday wear yet extremely chic and dressy brand forays into the menswear sphere and breaks the monotony of just being a womenswear label. In addition to the above, Shirin Mann shares her latest collection and her idea behind foraying into menswear. “It has always been a dream of mine to introduce a menswear range that embodies the values and ethos of our previous collections. We often noticed that a lot of our regular garments were being worn by men since a lot of our silhouettes serve to be fluid and universal. Therefore, SAND MAN was created along with our womenswear collection as part of FAE Summer 2023. A collection that cohesively forms a connection between luxury in minimalism. The much-awaited menswear launch is idealised to incorporate an inclusive yet innovative feel, where the clothes speak for themselves and showcase fabrics that adapt to breathability, comfort, and confidence. The range highlights silhouettes for men that suit all body types and welcomes all audiences into this world of self-love that we have tried to build” said Shirin Mann

