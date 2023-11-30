Sandro and Maje to come to India as RBL partners with SMCP

SMCP, the French holding company known for its accessible luxury brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac is entering the Indian market in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited.

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) adds another feather to its hat with the partnership with SMCP (formed after the merger of Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot). RBL’s long-term association with luxury lifestyle brands such as Bottega Veneta, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Versace, Armani, Balenciaga, Boss and Zegna to name a few is a testament to its pioneering mindset and the SMCP brands stand to benefit from it. The new partnership will allow SMCP to expand its presence in the country and allow RBL to become the exclusive distributor for Sandro and Maje. The excitement amongst the younger audience, especially GenZ is sure to be palpable as both, Sandro and Maje, stores are slated to open next year in the country.

The term ‘accessible luxury’ is fairly colloquial in fashion circles. It goes beyond affordability (mid-range luxury). It delves into the idea of creating a fashion brand which is inclusive, engaging (especially on social media) and globally aware/sensitive. Founded by Judith Milgrom, Maje has been capturing the whimsy of French women for over two decades now due to its impeccable quality and adherence to a fresh modern bohemian aesthetic. Meanwhile, Sandro, founded by Évelyne Chetrite and her husband Didier, is every French’s girl chic yet causal style uniform. With the arrival of these two contemporary clothing brands, the market which is looking for more luxurious, well-crafted garments over high street brands is in for a treat.

All Images: Courtesy Reliance Brands Limited (RBL).