Sanya Dhir on completing a decade of Divani Couture

Heirlooms, legacies and extensive labour of love, all of this is synonymous to Divani’s decade-long journey in the industry.

Couture is not just a means of fashion, but an expression of authenticity and depiction of culture and craft in India. More so than trends and fads, family heirlooms are what build couture for us Indians, and labels like Divani are the true representation of the same. What was kickstarted in 2013 by Sanya Dhir is now a 10-year-old label narrating the tales of intricate Indian crafts with a hint of vintage aesthetics weaved into collections. On the occasion of completing a decade in the industry, Divani showcased its latest collection in New Delhi’s Bikaner House and celebrated the star embroidery of every collection- ‘zardozi’. It was almost as if we were transported into the Mughal era, courtesy of the heavily embroidered ensembles peeping through those rustic trunks, each with a story to tell. Let’s just say that showcase was an ode to every labour-intensive craft ever born in India.

Well, for me, Sanya Dhir had me at those trunks, and it was possibly the best way to revisit the traditions of the pre-partition era. “The trunks form the basis of our installation “TRUNKS LOST IN TIME” which pays an ode to craft, culture and couture of Hindostan. All woven together with the delicate threads of “Zardozi”, our pride, our legacy. Just like a forgotten town, a dismantled home, a story unheard, a love unrequited, these trunks recite poems of our lost traditions and possessions. These trunks personify the legacy the brand has built over the years and the stories we have told. The moodboard for the latest collection is everything we always were and want to be. Our inspirations travel from our grandmother’s wedding wardrobes to mother’s wedding albums. Restoring heirlooms and deriving collections from it. There is a sense of belonging and simpler times that feel like home. The brand’s moodboard is a celebration of craft, culture and couture of Hindostan” says Sanya.

Preserving heirlooms and rehashing the same has always been a mainstay for Indian brides and Divani Couture tends to highlight the timelessness of those silhouettes. Further adding to the same Dhir states “Timelessness is one principle Divani is very proud of. As a brand we never believed in fast fashion and every changing seasons and trends . We always wanted to create “heirlooms” that can test the waters of time. A timeless ensemble that can be worn on various occasions and passed on to the generations. The brand narratives advocate of slow living and looking back in time to take inspiration from our glorious past”

There probably is no place else that plays and experiments with embroideries better than India does. Each and every state and every nook and corner of our country is filled to the brim with rich arts and crafts, and Sanya Dhir is one of the many designers to recognise this potential and put it to use. Since artisans are the protagonists of every fashion label, likewise, Divani’s strength lies in its fine craftsmen. “When it comes to empowering the artisans, Divani as a brand has always kept evolving and understanding the art and the artists. With a base of hundreds of craftsmen across the nation and clusters in Lucknow, Benaras and Delhi, Divani works with the finest zardozikars of the country. The most intricate embroidery used in our designs has to be “zardozi”. Our “Zardoz” project is the fundamental pillar of the brand and a rightful step in conserving the craft that we cherish. Standing tall as the proud custodians of authentic zardozi and timeless heritage couture, Divani is nothing but a handcrafted dream brought to life. Revisiting the traditions of the pre-partition era, every ensemble recites the memoirs of the bygone era. The embroideries from the era form the basis of every design. From “aari”, and “zardozi” to authentic “chikankari”, “phulkari” and “gota-patti”, the brand aims at celebrating the age-old craft techniques” adds the founder.

Evolution sure is part and parcel of fashion, but legacies are meant to be preserved and taken forward the way they are, and Divani is that legacy for Sanya Dhir. After completing a decade of narrating the tale of Indian crafts Dhir talks about India’s stature in the global market and says “Well as a fashion enthusiast who has seen the industry change tremendously over two decades, I feel we have come a long way! As an entrepreneur with our journey with craft and legacy, I would say we still lack a few places but we are on the right track. As a nation, we have started taking pride in our craft and traditions a little late. Even today it takes a lot to appreciate the handcraft of our nation, the textiles, the weaves, and the craftsmen of India. As a brand, we always wanted to start this conversation and build a community that understands this space and helps us in educating others. In the past 10 years, we have achieved a lot of it but of course, it’s a long way to go”.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Divani Couture.