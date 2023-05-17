Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla on creating Sara Ali Khan’s Cannes Film Festival ensemble

Sara Ali Khan made her maiden appearance at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, captivating onlookers with the allure of her much-talked about ‘Indianess’. She donned an extraordinary ensemble crafted by the iconic duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, a testament to their exquisite craftsmanship.

The focus of her ensemble was a hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt, each panel meticulously adorned with intricate shadow work embroidery. This masterful creation showcased a captivating calendar of designs, showcasing the legacy of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sara’s attire transcended the boundaries of fashion, embodying a true work of art that required an astonishing 5500 man-hours to bring to life. The resplendent blouse, adorned with crystals, pearls, and resham work, added an opulent touch, radiating an ethereal allure.

“We channelled the inner princess in Sara, aiming to create a traditional yet ethereal look for her debut at Cannes. Sara has always embraced her Indian heritage, and we wanted to highlight that through her appearance. The 12-panel intricately embroidered skirt, with the two drapes she wore, reflected the attention to detail. The embroidery work on the outfit was exceptionally elaborate and a great representation of our rich history of Indian craftsmanship, the head veil trail was the final flourish to make a grand entry onto the red carpet,” said Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India.

The enchantment of Sara Ali Khan’s ensemble continued with two delicate tulle drapes—a mesmerizing one-shoulder drape and a cascading long-head veil. Both drapes exhibited impeccable precision in the shadow work, with the head veil embellished with intricate borders and delicate shadow dots.