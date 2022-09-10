Your one-stop guide for Durga pooja sarees that you will ever need

It’s that time of the year that literally every Bengali around the world waits for with bated breath. And as we all know, sarees for Durga pooja are an indispensable part of the festival for women.

If there’s one community that is all hearts when it comes to enjoying any festival, it’s the Bengalis. But when it comes to Durga pooja, it’s not just a festival, it’s an emotion, a way of life that’s been deeply entrenched in Bengalis. To sum it up, it’s a five-day carnival of food, festivities, notun jama (new attires), pandal hopping, and just saying goodbye to a healthy sleep schedule. Coming to the part of buying new clothes for the festival, we know that shopping and planning starts way before the actual festival.

Sarees for Durga pooja probably remain the most sought-after item of clothing on a Bengali woman’s shopping list. Before we dive in, let us first understand why a saree is such an important asset for a Bengali woman during Durga pooja.

What is the significance of sarees for Durga pooja?

We love all kinds of our comfort clothing, but when it comes to Durga pooja, we like to stick to our roots. Technically, Durga pooja lasts for a fortnight, but the major days celebrated are Shashti to Dashami. During these days, the grace of the six yards is absolutely unmissable for a Bengali woman. We’ll address all your saree questions right here.

What are the best sarees for Durga Pooja and how to choose them?

First things first, there is no fixed kind of saree for Durga pooja. We like to wear a mix and match of all kinds of saree. Basically, anything catches our eye, we hoard it for the five days of Durga pooja.

But classics are classics for a reason. Traditional sarees and handloom sarees will always be our go-to. Handloom sarees in silk, tassar, matka, linen etc, Dhakai Jamdani, Kanjeevarams, Mekhla, Ghichas are just some of them. Here’s what you can wear on each day of Durja pooja.

Shashti

The first day of the puja is all about getting into the spirit of the festivities and bracing oneself for the next five days to come. For a Shashti morning, something light like a cotton linen saree fits perfectly. The evenings, however, are more on the glamorous side. A Baluchari saree is perfect for a Shashti evening.

Saptami

As we step into the second day, the choice of sarees for Durga pooja keep getting better. For the morning festivities of Kolabou Snan and Saptami Anjali, keep it light and flowy with a cotton handloom saree. For the evening, a glamourous Ikkat silk saree is perfect and will do justice to your glam quotient.

Ashtami

Probably the most important day of the festival, the sarees for Durga pooja on an Ashtami speak for themselves. A tussar silk saree for the morning Anjali and a gorgeous silk saree for the evening are perfect for setting the mood.

Nabami

Our hearts may be filled with a wee bit of sadness as Durga Pooja is coming to an end, but our saree look will definitely say otherwise. A Matka Jamdani during the day and an embellished saree for the night is the way to brighten your mood!

Dashami

Our hearts are heavy. The carnival is over, which means back to school and back to work. But nobody can say goodbye to Maa Durga without some sindoor khela in the classic red and white saree.

How to drape a Bengali saree for Durga pooja?

The classic Bengali way of wearing a saree is different from what you see otherwise. Thanks to our mothers and grandmothers, the tradition of the front pallu has been passed down through generations. Classy and elegant, we have the perfect tutorial for you to drape a saree for Durga pooja the Bengali way.

Durga Pooja 2022 is from October 1 to October 5. One can witness the fun, frolic and madness that enthralls the streets and markets of Kolkata. Are you all ready for the fiesta?

Hero Image: Courtesy Tanuj Adhikary/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Sushmita Nag/Unsplash,