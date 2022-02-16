Sari-licious in white – Alia Bhatt white sari looks that had us swooning in awe

With Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ slated for release on 25th February, promotions for the film are on full throttle and Alia has been blessing the world with her gorgeous sari-licious looks one after the other. Keeping in touch with her persona on screen, Bhatt and her stylist, Ami Patel have embraced the white sari.

The Sanjay Leela Bhasali direction is loosely based on the events of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s life who herself wore white saris with iconic big red bindis. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released and what else could a fashion fan do but gawk at the effortless looks sported by the actress throughout the promotions.

Bhatt has made a mark with her elegant fashion choices, her outfits are a dream come true for anyone with a bent towards a classic sari with minimalistic accessories and gorgeous blossoms adorning your hair. Channeling your inner desi girl with these looks is easy enough! With white all around, one may think that styling a white sari ever so often is boring and monotonous, even thinking that every outfit would ultimately look the same but Alia’s 6 white sari looks are anything but. Each look has a generous sprinkling of uniqueness and added charm that makes sure no onlookers miss the lady strutting in pristine white.

While she may be keeping it sleek and chic with a white and black sari from Kshitij Jalori for one, she’s brought out her inner Bollywood diva for some old school Bollywood glam for another, needless to say, these 6 looks vary every which way but the essence remains the same. The hero, the focal point, and the core remain the show-stealing white sari. That’s not to say there aren’t any similarities, her choice of accessories is rather minimal. Classy rings, forever-favourite jumkas, and the flowers in her hair seem to be the constant companions throughout the styling.

These 6 looks are indeed some of the best Alia Bhatt outfits yet, what’s more, is that they could well and truly make the blueprint for wearing a white sari. Undoubtedly they make you want to add at least one white sari to your expanding wardrobe. With the summer season not so far away, bookmark these graceful sari looks for a truly desi summer of 2022!

All images: Courtesy Ami Patel Instagram.