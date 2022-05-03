Say yes to red with Abhinav Mishra’s first ever bridal couture collection

Weddings are a celebration of love and the coming together of two souls. It’s with this romantic notion in mind that designer, Abhinav Mishra forays into bridal couture.

There are wedding designers, Mehendi outfit designers, and of course, cocktail look designers. When it comes to the big fat Indian wedding, it’s often that designers get typecast into designing for certain occasions. Breaking the mould is renowned designer and couturier, Abhinav Mishra as he forays into the bridal segment.

Abhinav Mishra’s bridal couture collection is an embodiment of the designer’s unique aesthetic with the quintessential bridal colour aka red. With Mishra, it’s not simply about adding another segment to his burgeoning brand but building a narrative and connection around it. For Abhinav Mishra’s bridal couture collection, the designer embarks on the idea a wedding isn’t just a ceremony but a journey embarked upon with family, friends, and loved ones. The collection weaves the idea of everlasting love and togetherness into its narrative as Mishra creates a collection of bridal wear for both men and women.

What’s most striking about Abhinav Mishra’s bridal couture collection is that it talks about the idea of bridal clothing being a part of the cultural fabric of the country. It’s a symbol of tradition and heritage, one that is passed through generations and therefore holds utmost value. It is with this notion that ‘lal rang’ or the auspicious bridal red becomes the focus of the collection.

Taking the traditional route to silhouettes, the bridal outfits include gold etched lehengas, intricate blouses with motifs, and tulle odhanis. When it comes to embroideries, the collection is an extension of his signature sheesha/mirror work alongside traditional crafts. From handwoven zari, authentic Rajasthani Tikdi, hand-embroidered Dabka, traditional Nakshi embroidery, twisted stitch Marodi, and Gota work are a part of the outfits. The collection builds on the brand’s other segments such as Rani Pink Weddings and Abhinav Mishra Design/Couture label and is truly one that promises to become the next big bridal choice.

Check Abhinav Mishra’s first bridal couture collection here:

All Images: Courtesy Abhinav Mishra.